Nelly Korda Steals the Show in Black Dress on Rolex LPGA Awards Carpet
We would be hard-pressed to describe Nelly Korda’s 2024 in just one word. But, if we had to, we would call it momentous. On and off the golf course, the 26-year-old has proven herself absolutely dominant.
She has won a total of seven LPGA events this year (including her second career major), bringing her total number of wins on the tour to 15. Just a few weeks ago, she clinched the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award—the exclamation mark on what was already an incredible season. And after last night, she can now physically hold her trophies for the Rolex Player of the Year Award and Rolex Annika Major Award.
Where her years’ worth of accomplishments are concerned, Korda is aware of the significance of her achievements. “It’s been crazy, it’s been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here,” she said. “It’s been an amazing year and I’m so grateful to be doing what I love.” In typical fashion, she’s keeping the important things at the forefront of her mind: her support system and her passion for the game.
Last night, Korda showed up to the Rolex LPGA Awards in Naples, Florida—where she would accept her two latest awards—in her best style. The professional athlete dressed up in a stunning little black dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a full, pleated skirt. She paired the number with pointed black heels and a stack of simple chain necklaces.
Following the awards ceremony, the pro returned to the red carpet to pose with her two silver trophies—both testaments to her incredible career thus far.
With only a handful of tournaments remaining on the 2024 schedule, it remains to be seen how Korda will close out her incredible season on the golf course. Beyond the course? We know exactly how she’s rounding out her momentous year: a debut SI Swimsuit feature.
A few weeks ago, the brand announced that the Florida native will be one of a handful of current athletes to grace the pages of the 2025 issue. With that in mind, she traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. for a photo shoot captured by Ben Horton. Though the issue—and her incredible outtakes—aren’t set to come out until the spring, there are a few photos from the trip that we have been more than happy to share. See here!