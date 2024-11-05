Fans React to ‘Beautiful’ Nelly Korda SI Swimsuit Debut As She Makes 2024 LPGA Player of the Year
In case you missed it, professional golfer Nelly Korda was announced as SI Swimsuit’s first athlete in the forthcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 female golfer in the world, traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this week, where she posed in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens for next May’s magazine.
On Nov. 2, the SI Swimsuit team began teasing snippets of Korda’s photo shoot on Instagram, and the behind the scenes images were received with nothing but praise from the athlete’s many fans and followers.
“Kicking it off proper!! Congrats!!” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims cheered in the comments.
“👏👏👏👏 yes Queen,” fellow rookie Sharina Gutierrez gushed.
“One of the best all time swings in ALL of golf. ⛳️,” another user noted.
“Wow!” one fan praised. “Impossible to be more beautiful! 😍😍😍.”
“obsessed !!” DJ and SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl wrote.
“Cannot wait I want my issue signed ✌️,” one fan stated on another Instagram sneak peek post.
In addition to making her SI Swimsuit debut, Korda is having an incredible week, as the Bradenton, Fla., native was just named the 2024 LPGA Player of the Year.
Of her 14 career wins, six of them have taken place in 2024 alone, including the Mizuho Americas Open, Chevron Championship and LPGA Drive on Championship. This year, Korda became the third woman in LPGA Tour history to claim five consecutive victories—starting with the aforementioned LPGA Drive on Championship in January and concluding with the Chevron Championship in March.
So far this year, with four events remaining in the 2024 LPGA Tour season, the two-time Olympian has racked up $3.6 million in earnings.
“Winning the Rolex Player of the Year means so much to me,” Korda stated in a press release of her major accomplishment. “This season has had its highs and challenges, and I’m just really grateful for the people around me who have helped me get here. It’s been a team effort, and I’m proud to share this moment with them.”
While you eagerly await Korda’s full gallery in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, out next May, take a look at her behind the scenes photo diary from her feature here, and check out the black one-shoulder one-piece she wowed in while on set in Florida here.