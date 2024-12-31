Ring in the New Year With This Metallic Silver String Set Christen Harper Wore in Dominica
Christen Harper became a part of the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 after being discovered through the Swim Search open casting call, where she co-won the title alongside her now-best friend, Katie Austin. Since then, the model has posed for the magazine every year, earning the co-Rookie of the Year title after her stunning sophomore photo shoot in Barbados with Ben Watts.
Harper’s journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of iconic, and she wows with each new feature. For the magazine’s special 60th anniversary issue in 2024, the 31-year-old once again dazzled during her shoot in Porto and the North, Portugal.
Last year, Harper traveled to the lush Caribbean paradise of Dominica, where she worked with visual artist Amanda Pratt. The Southern California native, who also lives part-time in Detroit, channeled breathtaking angelic mother nature vibes posing amid the island’s green jungles and serene waterfalls. She even had the unique opportunity to wear a bikini from her collaborative collection with B Swim, describing the moment as “exciting and surreal.”
We’re still thinking about this shiny metallic string set from Lybethras.
Micro Bikini in Gold Shiny, $120 (lybethras.com)
This super glamorous bikini features a triangle-style top and minimalist string-tie side bottoms, designed to catch the light with every move. Available in various styles like Brazilian, semi-thong and full coverage upon request, it offers a tailored fit to suit your preferences. Shop more at lybethras.com.
“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” Harper recalled. “And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”
Beyond modeling, Harper is dedicated to giving back, volunteering with local organizations in her community. She also uses her platform to encourage confidence in young women. This year, Harper tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in a beautiful ceremony in Ojai, California. The couple, who met on Raya in 2019 and got engaged in 2022, celebrated their love surrounded by close friends and family—marking the wedding as Harper’s personal highlight of the year.