Nicole Williams English Is a Poolside Dream in Floral Beaded Bikini in Miami
Nicole Williams English is celebrating her favorite month in style.
The 41-year-old shared a sunny Instagram photo dump highlighting some of her favorite moments from May, including the launch of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and hip and happening outtakes from Miami Swim Week.
“May….my favorite month of the year 🏙️🌪️🏝️🎉,” she captioned the post, which included behind-the-scenes snaps from New York City festivities, glamorous nights out and a poolside bikini pic that instantly caught fans’ attention.
In the standout cover image, Williams English lounged on a white chair in the middle of a pool at the W South Beach with a coffee in hand. She radiated calamity and confidence in a colorful floral bikini from Bydee. She wore the Barcelona top ($99) and Cyprus bottom ($79) in the brand’s hand-painted La Ceiba print, a vibrant design featuring tropical fruits, florals and lush greenery.
The halter-style top includes adjustable triangle cups, cobalt cotton trim and contrast beading, finished with gold banana charms and red hibiscus flower ties. The cheeky-cut bottoms sit high on the hips and feature gathered channeling for customizable coverage.
Williams English accessorized the look with tiny gold hoops, a slicked-back bun and a glowing bare face, showing off her flawless complexion and dainty tattoos.
May marks the model’s annual return to the SI Swimsuit family. The WAGS alum made her powerful debut with the brand in 2023, posing for Yu Tsai in Dominica while seven months pregnant, a historic moment that earned her Rookie of the Year honors.
The Canada native returned in 2024 for a stunning spread in Mexico and was photographed this year in Jamaica.
SI Swimsuit hosts an annual runway show at swim week each year, and that is also a special, nostalgic occasion for the Nia Lynn founder. In 2022, Williams English and her husband, Larry English, made headlines when they surprised the audience by revealing her baby bump on the catwalk. The following year, she returned to the runway with her baby girl, India Moon.
“This is surreal. I counted—this is my fourth show, which is crazy. Time flies. [India] is two-and-a-half now. Every time I get asked to [walk the runway] again, I’m like, ‘Really?’ It’s such an amazing compliment to be wanted back. I’m excited,” Williams English told the brand ahead of the show. “I’m trying to live in the moment. You try to prepare as much as possible. I feel like I prepared more before I had a kid, but now she’s at that stage where she’s very demanding, so I didn’t get a chance to physically prepare. I’m just hoping I look good out there. Mentally, I feel like I’m there. I’m ready. And honestly, that’s the good thing about SI [Swimsuit]. It’s about empowerment and owning who you are anyway. Everybody is unique in their own way. I feel really comfortable and confident.”