Nicole Williams English Serves Minimalist Cowgirl Vibes in Dainty White Set, Western Accessories
We’re not afraid to admit that Nicole Williams English’s new Instagram post has us fangirling over the 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. The brand star, who made her debut in the magazine in Dominica last year and returned to the fold for a feature with Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue, served minimalist, clean girl, Western vibes in a moody new carousel of pics.
The model, who is the creator and designer of the Nia Lynn swimwear line, donned a cozy white tank and dainty underwear set as she sat in a field of dry grass and flaunted her slim, toned figure and impeccable modeling skills.
The mom of one, who shares her daughter India Moon with husband Larry English, accessorized with a dark brown cowboy hat, matching chocolate cowboy boots, a cute charm bracelet and several chunky rings. The Canadian model opted for her signature glowy natural glam, including a taupe lip, feathered brows, luminous, rosy blush and minimal mascara. She struck a bold smolder for the camera, and in the first snap, Williams English sat sprawled on a green, brown and white plaid blanket with one hand holding her head up. In another pic, she sprawled out, displaying her sculpted abs and tiny waist, and in a separate slide, she added vintage Levi’s denim micro shorts and a brown belt to the look.
“Just call me Beth 🤠,” she captioned the carousel that she shared with her 2.3 million followers.
