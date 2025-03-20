Nicole Williams English Shows Off Her Silly Side in Chic Butter Yellow Activewear Set
Nicole Williams English is proving that fashion and fun go hand in hand. The Canadian model recently flaunted her playful side in a stunning butter yellow activewear set that was both stylish and functional.
The former WAGS star shared her take on the viral “Ooo piece of candy” trend, playfully revealing her biggest weakness: matcha. The trend humorously highlights what could easily lure someone away, with participants often showcasing items like designer bags or beauty products.
The Nia Lynn swimwear brand founder donned the Alosoft Crop Finesse Short Sleeve ($68) and matching Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings ($98) both in the sweet new “warm butter” shade. The Alosoft line boasts a super velvety soft, suede performance jersey material that is made to stretch and move with you. The 41-year-old, who loves a street style moment and has a very cool, comfy and chic sense of personal fashion, accessorized with a two-tone baseball cap, the brand‘s cropped black and white Motivate Full-Zip Track Jacket ($48) and tons of gold jewelry including hoop earrings, dangly bracelets and several rings.
“Easy Target 🍵 🎯,” she captioned the video shared with her 2.3 million followers and tacked on a series of appropriate hashtags like #MatchaAddict #MomsofInstagram #HowToKidnapMe
Set: @alo.”
“Me right behind you 🍵🍵🍵,” bff, TV Host and three-time SI Swimsuit star Kamie Crawford chimed.
The two models have become close friends through their SI Swimsuit journeys. Williams English made her debut in 2023, after famously walking the runway for the brand at Miami Swim Week the year prior and announcing her pregnancy with Larry English while on the catwalk. She posed for Yu Tsai in Dominica while 7 months pregnant for her debut, reunited with the photographer in Mexico last year and completed a three-peat, working with the visual artist again in Jamaica earlier this year for her appearance in the 2025 magazine.
“I’ve wanted to be a Sports Illustrated Rookie my entire career, so when I received the call that I was the first Rookie of 2023 and they also wanted to shoot me pregnant was the ultimate dream come true. I cried a lot,” she told PEOPLE. “When India gets older, I’m going to tell her all about [the experience] and show her all the photos. I believe the universe aligned it perfectly to make mommy’s lifelong dream happen right when she was in my belly. So it was extra special.”
Nicole and Larry welcomed their daughter, India Moon, in January 2023. That summer she walked the Miami Swim Week runway again, with her baby girl on her hip for the most adorable full circle moment.