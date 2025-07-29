Swimsuit

Nicole Williams English’s Colorful Crochet Bikini Is the Definition of Island Magic

The three-time SI Swimsuit star posed for Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the 2025 magazine.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nicole Williams English lit up the beaches of Jamaica in her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, wearing a bikini that perfectly embodied the vibrancy of the island. The three-time brand star stunned in the Crochet Rainbow Bella suit from Anna Kosturova, a handmade set that’s as playful as it is chic.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
The triangle top ($115) and matching V-shaped thong bottoms ($115) are crafted from rainbow-striped crochet with delicate lacy trim. Each piece is reinforced with elastic for a flattering fit while maintaining the artisanal charm of the brand’s signature intricate designs.

The rainbow palette popped brilliantly against the lush tropical backdrop, highlighting the 41-year-old’s glowing skin and radiant confidence.

Nicole Williams English poses for her third SI Swimsuit feature while wearing a colorful patterned bikini in Jamaica.
This year’s shoot, photographed by Yu Tsai, marked the Canadian model’s third consecutive feature in the magazine. Her journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of iconic.

In 2022, she and her husband, retired NFL player Larry English, made headlines when they revealed her pregnancy live on the Swim Week runway. She made her debut in the fold the following year, posing in Dominica while seven months pregnant for the 2023 issue and earning the Rookie of the Year title after the May release of the magazine. That summer, she walked the runway with her baby girl India Moon on her hip—a heartwarming full-circle moment.

The WAGS alum returned in 2024 for a stunning spread in Mexico and this year’s Jamaica shoot celebrates not just her modeling evolution but also her legacy as a woman who continues to inspire confidence at every stage of life.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
“I think [my daughter] is just going to be so proud,” she told SI Swim during 2025 Swim Week about what she hopes India takes away from her career. “She has so many videos and pictures. I mean, I shot my first rookie shoot pregnant, so visibly she can see that she’s in my belly, which is really cool. And then announcing on the runway show—even before I shot —was amazing. So I feel like she’s just going to have so many things to look back on, and be like ‘Mom, you are so cool!’”

Today, the Nia Lynn Swimwear founder uses her platform to candidly share her experiences as a mother and style icon. Williams English has always been open about her IVF journey and the path she took to pregnancy, continuing to celebrate womanhood through both her entrepreneurship and her modeling work.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
“To be able to show my daughter this and to be able to tell her the story of how I got here and how hard I worked to get here and how this was my biggest dream and my biggest goal and to tell her to chase her dreams and never give up, this is just so special,” she gushed in 2023.

Published
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

