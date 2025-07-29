Nicole Williams English’s Colorful Crochet Bikini Is the Definition of Island Magic
Nicole Williams English lit up the beaches of Jamaica in her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, wearing a bikini that perfectly embodied the vibrancy of the island. The three-time brand star stunned in the Crochet Rainbow Bella suit from Anna Kosturova, a handmade set that’s as playful as it is chic.
The triangle top ($115) and matching V-shaped thong bottoms ($115) are crafted from rainbow-striped crochet with delicate lacy trim. Each piece is reinforced with elastic for a flattering fit while maintaining the artisanal charm of the brand’s signature intricate designs.
The rainbow palette popped brilliantly against the lush tropical backdrop, highlighting the 41-year-old’s glowing skin and radiant confidence.
This year’s shoot, photographed by Yu Tsai, marked the Canadian model’s third consecutive feature in the magazine. Her journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of iconic.
In 2022, she and her husband, retired NFL player Larry English, made headlines when they revealed her pregnancy live on the Swim Week runway. She made her debut in the fold the following year, posing in Dominica while seven months pregnant for the 2023 issue and earning the Rookie of the Year title after the May release of the magazine. That summer, she walked the runway with her baby girl India Moon on her hip—a heartwarming full-circle moment.
The WAGS alum returned in 2024 for a stunning spread in Mexico and this year’s Jamaica shoot celebrates not just her modeling evolution but also her legacy as a woman who continues to inspire confidence at every stage of life.
“I think [my daughter] is just going to be so proud,” she told SI Swim during 2025 Swim Week about what she hopes India takes away from her career. “She has so many videos and pictures. I mean, I shot my first rookie shoot pregnant, so visibly she can see that she’s in my belly, which is really cool. And then announcing on the runway show—even before I shot —was amazing. So I feel like she’s just going to have so many things to look back on, and be like ‘Mom, you are so cool!’”
Today, the Nia Lynn Swimwear founder uses her platform to candidly share her experiences as a mother and style icon. Williams English has always been open about her IVF journey and the path she took to pregnancy, continuing to celebrate womanhood through both her entrepreneurship and her modeling work.
“To be able to show my daughter this and to be able to tell her the story of how I got here and how hard I worked to get here and how this was my biggest dream and my biggest goal and to tell her to chase her dreams and never give up, this is just so special,” she gushed in 2023.