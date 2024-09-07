Nika Mühl Goes Edgy in Leather Crop and Matching Maxi Skirt for Game Day
When it comes to tunnel fashion, Nika Mühl never disappoints. The WNBA rookie is at the forefront of the new movement in pre-game dressing—a movement that has brought more attention than ever to game day style.
For the former UConn Husky, dressing up before tip-off seems to be somewhat of an art. She’s taking full advantage of the tunnel-turned-runway atmosphere this season, showing off her best and brightest fashion picks ahead of each Seattle Storm game. Over the course of the past few months, her looks have ranged from sporty chic to elevated edge—a testament to her range when it comes to styling a good outfit.
Since the season is not quite over (postseason play is slated to start on Sept. 22), we can’t definitively choose a favorite from among her pre-game looks. But we can say that her latest will surely be in the running. Mühl arrived at Barclays Center ahead of the Storm’s Sept. 5 away game against the New York Liberty in an outfit that proved she’s not afraid to embrace an edgy aesthetic.
She wore a black leather bra top with a matching floor-length, tie-side skirt. The athlete paired the set with black loafers and an oversized black leather handbag. And, of course, she couldn’t show up without a pair of her signature trendy sunglasses. This time around, she sprung for a black-framed, red-tinted pair.
The Storm have a handful of games remaining before the WNBA playoffs commence, which, in turn, means Mühl will have several more opportunities to impress us with her pre-game fashion. We have no doubt she will follow through.