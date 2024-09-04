Seattle Storm’s Nika Mühl Stuns in Fitted Deep Blue Maxi During Pre-Game Tunnel Walk
Between veterans Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike and rookie Nika Mühl, the Seattle Storm are certainly at the forefront of the WNBA tunnel fashion conversation. The trio are just three of the very talented and stylish players on the team, and, taken together, are a testament to the way that pre-game fashion has evolved.
Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike, two vets, have always given a certain attention to their pre-game style. Their focus has been, of course, primarily on their respective games (both impressive in their own right). But, for both, there has been a secondary focus on fashion over the past decade or so of play that we can’t help but admire.
Now, the young talent is coming in and elevating pre-game attire even further. Players like Mühl have brought tunnel fashion into sharper focus—and players like Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike (historically good dressers) have stepped up their game, too.
For the rookie, each game is an opportunity to display a different facet of her elevated style. That’s just what she did ahead of the Storm’s Sept. 3 matchup with the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. The 23-year-old showed up ahead of game time in a deep blue fitted maxi dress, which she paired with a simple blue hoodie (that she casually wore off the shoulders), a black handbag and black pointed heels. And, of course, she rounded out the look with a pair of sunglasses (a signature part of her game day looks).
It was an impressive show from the Storm rookie—and the precursor to the team’s impressive 71-64 win against the Sun.