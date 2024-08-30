Seattle Storm’s Nika Mühl Turns Heads in Bright White Monochromatic Pre-Game ’Fit
This season, the WNBA’s most fashionable have taken to flaunting their style in the tunnels. The players have been presented with the chance to turn the arena into their own personal runway, and they have taken that notion and run with it.
In terms of aesthetic, pre-game outfits range from simple and sleek to statement-making. There are no real expectations, so the players amp up their personal styles. Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl is among those players making a statement with her game day looks.
Her choices have ranged from edgy (think Storm green acid wash denim sets) to business chic (e.g. a houndstooth pantsuit). But ahead of the Storm’s home matchup with the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 28, Mühl showed up to Climate Pledge Arena in a much more streamlined look. This time around, she chose to lean into a summer trend: all white everything.
The 23-year-old styled a simple pair of baggy white pants with a strapless white crop for a bright monochromatic moment. To that, she added silver pointed heels and a silver sequined handbag—a touch of intrigue for an otherwise simple set. Of course, Mühl couldn’t step out without a pair of trendy sunglasses—a staple of her game day looks. This time around, she opted for a white-rimmed pair with blue reflective lenses.
At a time when big patterns (animal print, polka dots, etc.) are making a comeback, we find ourselves appreciating white monochrome more than ever. Don’t get us wrong, we like a print. But as Mühl clearly knows, summer whites are a classic.