Nika Mühl Turns Cargo Style Into High Fashion in Layered Maxi Skirt and Cropped Jacket
Nika Mühl has done it again. Throughout the 2024 WNBA season, the Seattle Storm rookie has proven herself a valuable addition to the league, both on and off the court. Of course, the University of Connecticut grad is a positive addition to the Storm’s guard lineup. But she’s also an integral piece of the team’s bid for best-dressed.
We’ve all heard the hype surrounding WNBA tunnel fashion this season. Well, at the forefront of the newfound attention and fervor is Mühl. Each and every game day, the Croatia native is sure to be dressed in an expertly styled outfit. Her looks range from elevated edgy to sporty chic, and just about everything in between. But regardless of her chosen aesthetic, she’s sure to impress in the tunnel.
At least, that’s exactly what she did ahead of the Storm’s Sept. 17 game against the Las Vegas Aces. For her tunnel walk, the athlete turned cargo style into something much more elevated. Her look consisted of a layered khaki-colored maxi skirt and a matching cropped jacket, which she paired with black patent leather high heels and a small black handbag.
The look was more than fit for debuting during a month already dedicated to high-fashion events. Sure, the arena tunnel isn’t actually a runway, but with Mühl walking it in her khaki set, it may as well have been.
The young rookie will have one more chance to display her good style this regular season. The Storm take on the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow, Sept. 19, in the team’s last regular season game ahead of post-season play.