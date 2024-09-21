Nneka Ogwumike Shows Seattle Storm Spirit in Two-Tone Green Look As WNBA Regular Season Ends
We may have reached the end of the WNBA regular season, but Nneka Ogwumike didn’t suffer from a shortage of great game-day outfits throughout. If anything, in fact, her pre-game tunnel walk looks have only become more refined as the season progressed.
Of course, her outfits have always been good. Even before this season (and the increased attention on tunnel looks that came with it), Ogwumike had established herself as a fashionable force in the league. But this season, she, like the rest of the vets in the WNBA, has taken her style to new heights. And, as a first-year member of the Seattle Storm, alongside elevated style has come an attention to team spirit.
On more than one occasion this season, the 34-year-old has arrived to the arena ahead of game time in Storm-inspired looks. In other words, she has styled several outfits inspired by the Seattle squad’s team colors (yellow and green).
One of her latest is the perfect example. Ahead of a Sept. 17 matchup with the Las Vegas Aces, Ogwumike walked the arena tunnel in an electric two-tone green outfit—the perfect ode to her team. She paired a neon green long-sleeved crop with a deeper green pair of straight leg slacks. To that, she added a small pale green handbag, white heels and a white belt.
Off the court, the forward, who shared her outfit on Instagram on Thursday, is putting on a show—and on the court, she’s doing just the same.