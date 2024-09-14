Olivia Culpo Is a Sun-Kissed Summertime Dream in This Floral Crochet Set in Florida
Olivia Culpo’s 2021 SI Swimsuit photo shoot brought all the girly, flirty feminine vibes to the shores of the Sunshine State. The 32-year-old made her debut with the brand in 2019, when she posed for Josie Clough in Australia. She totally wowed the franchise, and landed on the cover the following year, after her sophomore appearance alongside Kate Love and Jasmine Sanders in Bali.
The model, who was named Miss Universe in 2012, traveled to Hollywood, Fla., and was photographed by Ben Watts for her most recent brand feature in 2021. She rocked a series of fun and colorful looks that tapped into ’70s-inspired groovy prints, trendy, modern color-blocking and cottagecore’s signature crochet style, including this sweet white and yellow floral number from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Shasta Bikini, $79 (andi-bagus.com)
This super girly, summery set features a delicate crochet material on both the classic floral-embroidered triangle top and high-leg, dip-front bottoms. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
The Rhode Island native, who tied the knot with NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this year, was so “thrilled” when the SI Swimsuit opportunity presented itself.
“I’ve had my eye on Sports Illustrated for my entire career, and it’s always been a dream of mine so to see anything you dream about and kind of visualize and have it come into reality is always awesome,” she shared. “I think everyday we’re learning more and more about redefining the meaning of beauty and so many different shapes and sizes and backgrounds are featured in the issue. There is no one definition of beauty. And I think if there is one brand that does a great job of spreading that message it’s Sports Illustrated. They’re just inspiring and empowering so many different women and a whole community of girls.”