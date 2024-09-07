Olivia Dunne Flaunts Curves in Black Figure-Hugging Gown on the Red Carpet
Olivia Dunne is known for her athletic prowess as a Division I gymnast, a social media superstar and a two-time SI Swimsuit model. Soon, the 21-year-old New Jersey native will also add “documentary star” to her repertoire.
Dunne is set to star in Prime Video’s new docuseries, The Money Game, which documents the 2023-24 athletic season and NIL dealings with several star athletes at LSU. The WNBA’s Angel Reese, basketball player Flau’jae Johnson and quarterback Jayden Daniels also star.
Earlier this week, Dunne hit the red carpet in Baton Rouge to celebrate the documentary’s premiere at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. For the occasion, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie donned a figure-hugging black dress with a unique and flattering neckline as she posed for photos. Dunne paired the ankle-length garment with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, and wore her long blonde locks in sleek waves. She kept her accessories minimal and wore a charm bracelet on one wrist.
The Money Game premieres on the streaming platform on Tuesday, Sept. 10. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, Dunne, who chose to return to LSU for her fifth and final season with the Tigers, will no doubt have some incredible insight to share.
“July 1, 2021 the NIL rule changed. That’s the day my life changed,” Dunne stated in a snippet of the trailer shared to Prime Video’s Instagram last month. “The more eyes you got on you, the more people are going to try to tear you down.”