Olivia Dunne’s Game Day Look Is a Grand Slam in Leather as She Cheers on Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne traveled to the Golden State over the weekend and brought the cutest game day ‘fit with her.
While long-time boyfriend—Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes—was on the mound, Dunne showed support from the audience at Dodger Stadium, and she shared some snapshots from Los Angeles to her 5.3 million Instagram followers.
At the game, the 23-year-old sported a pair of black leather pants and a cropped ribbed white long-sleeved shirt with crossed detailing at its hem. She kept the accessories to a minimum, as she added a pair of hoop earrings to complete the look. For her hair, the former Louisiana State University gymnast featured a middle-parted ponytail with loose waves.
Dunne’s trip to Los Angeles came at the helm of her gymnastics retirement. After a five-year stint with LSU, the athlete’s college career came to a close following the Tigers’ NCAA semifinals loss on April 17.
And yet, her former teammates rushed to the comments to show their fellow Tiger some love.
“OOO YEA LIV 🔥,” said Lexi Zeiss.
“sooo beautiful,” Kailin Chio commented.
Dunne was all smiles in the eight-slide carousel, where she included more candid moments such as the view from her seat, Skenes pitching a strike and a hot dog from the stadium.
The post is the first from her summer without gymnastics, and supporting Skenes in person during her free time is on her agenda. “I’ve always had to train during my summers and stuff ... So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I’m looking forward to that," Dunne told PEOPLE in early April.
She also added that while cheering her man on, the content creator has a busy schedule of endeavors for herself, despite being off the mat.
“At the same time, I’m going to have my own red carpet events and Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] modeling gigs and different things,” Dunne continued.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and has returned to this fold every year since. For the 2025 issue, Dunne turns up the heat in Bermuda, and we already have some behind the scenes sneak peeks. So while we plan on seeing more game day ‘fits in the content creator's future, we also can’t help but swoon over her soon-to-come shots releasing this May.
Check out her previous appearances in Puerto Rico and Portugal before her latest shoot drops, and pre-order the 2025 edition here.