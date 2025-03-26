We’re Obsessed With These Fierce, Iconic Behind the Scenes Pics of Olivia Dunne in Bermuda
Olivia Dunne is in her unstoppable era—and her third consecutive SI Swimsuit shoot proves it. The LSU gymnast and social media icon returned to the magazine’s pages for the 2025 issue, bringing her signature poise, athleticism and playful glam to Bermuda in stunning, fierce, animal print looks. Shot by longtime collaborator Ben Watts, who captured the athlete in Puerto Rico for her debut and Portugal last year, the behind-the-scenes moments are just as breathtaking as the final images, capturing Dunne’s radiant energy and effortless confidence in every frame.
At just 22, Dunne has already carved out a legacy transcending sports. As the most-followed and highest-paid female NCAA athlete, with over 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, she’s turned her platform into a powerful tool for representation and empowerment. From her early days stepping foot in a gym for the first time as a toddler, to helping LSU secure its first-ever NCAA women’s gymnastics championship in 2024, Dunne has consistently shown that talent and drive can open doors—but it’s her vision that keeps them open.
That passion is evident in her work off the mat. She launched The Livvy Fund in 2023 to help female student-athletes at LSU land NIL opportunities, addressing glaring disparities in college sports. “The Livvy Fund is so special to me,” she told the magazine last year on set of her rookie feature in the milestone 60th anniversary issue. “I’m blessed enough to have all these opportunities with NIL, and I just wanted to provide NIL opportunities for the women student athletes at LSU.”
She’s well aware of the “underlying” problem that money needs to be funneled into supporting women’s sports, “because there’s not many [lucrative] professional leagues for women’s sports after college. So it’s really important that women can capitalize on it now while they’re in college.”
Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and Top Creators lists, Dunne also stars in Amazon Prime’s Money Game—a docuseries highlighting the evolving world of NIL deals. With major campaigns and sponsorships with Vuori, Nautica and Purina and more brands, she’s not just a participant in the conversation, she’s leading and shaping it.
Back on set with SI Swimsuit this year, the New Jersey native continues to redefine what strength, femininity and ambition look like. These behind-the-scenes photos from her Bermuda shoot are a must-see; they’re a testament to a young woman owning her power and inviting others to do the same. Stay tuned for her full gallery coming this May!