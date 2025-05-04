Olivia Dunne Just Won Kentucky Derby Fashion in Glam Polka Dot Mini Dress Look
Fresh off the conclusion of her run with the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team, 22-year-old Olivia Dunne proves she’s very much still worthy of the spotlight as she stunned at the Kentucky Derby this weekend. The New Jersey native, who competed in her fifth and final year with the Tigers this year, was given the honors of announcing the iconic “rider’s up” tradition on Friday, kicking off her first Kentucky Derby.
Dunne has been sharing teases of her Derby looks on social media, with her Friday look consisting of a gorgeous, feminine cut-out pink dress, but it’s her Saturday ‘fit that’s got us truly stunned. Walking the red carpet before the start of the race on May 3, the three-time SI Swimsuit model, who will appear in the 2025 issue, looked positively glamorous in her second look of the weekend.
Keeping with the feminine, Southern charm theme—totally on brand for the event, of course—Dunne rocked a white fitted mini dress with black polka dots. The top of the dress included thin spaghetti straps—exposing her very visible tan lines—and an alluring black mesh overlay.
Keeping with the tradition of the Kentucky Derby, she donned a dramatic white hat with a black feathered bow. Following the same colors for the rest of her accessories, she added a white quilted Chanel bag, black closed-toed heels and silver jewelry. On TikTok, she shared closer looks at both of her looks this weekend, delivering stunning poses and fashion inspiration to her followers.
Dunne attended the event on Saturday with her sister Julz, who she posed for photos with on the red carpet. Absent during Kentucky Derby weekend was her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who she has been dating for nearly two years.
While being interviewed by Access Hollywood on May 2, Dunne looked ahead to what’s next now that she’s closed the chapter on her sport. “Saying goodbye to gymnastics, it’s bittersweet. Looking back at all the memories and just the amount of time I spent in the sport, it’s like a new chapter is gonna unfold now, and I’m excited,” she shared.
Over the years, Dunne has become a total internet sensation, amassing 13.3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok and changing the game for collegiate athletes. During her time with the Tigers, she was considered the highest-paid female college athlete, and in 2023, she launched The Livvy Fund, a program to help female athletes at LSU land NIL deals. When Dunne posts on social media, her fan base gives her their undivided attention—and safe to say this weekend was no exception.
Stay tuned for Dunne’s SI Swimsuit feature in the 2025 magazine. Pre-order your copy here and buy tickets for the SI Swimsuit Social Club on May 16-17 here.