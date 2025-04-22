Olivia Dunne Officially Says Goodbye to Gymnastics in Emotional Reflection Video
We’re in tears. Olivia Dunne officially said goodbye to gymnastics in an emotional video that feels like a love letter to the sport that shaped her life.
Directed by Giovanni Lamonte and set to Billie Eilish’s poignant ballad “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, the nearly three-minute tribute takes viewers on a deeply personal journey through the NCAA star’s two-decade career—from her earliest days training at ENA Paramus in New Jersey to her short stint on the U.S. national team and her five unforgettable seasons competing for LSU.
The video opens with the 22-year-old seated in an empty theater, watching a montage of her life unfold across the screen. Childhood meets, elite competitions and college routines flicker by as her voiceover narrates the story with clarity and gratitude: “Time flies when you’re having fun... that’s exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt.” It’s intimate and cinematic—her silhouette shifting between past and present, watching herself grow up before our eyes.
In a powerful full-circle moment, the final scene shows a teenage Dunne on the phone, officially accepting her scholarship to LSU—the decision that launched one of the most-watched college gymnastics careers in history. During her tenure, the Tigers captured their first-ever NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship title in 2024 and were crowned SEC champions in her final season.
“The highs, the lows, taking the USA national team and competing for our country—every risk was worth the reward,” she continues. Dunne speaks with deep reverence for the sport, calling gymnastics her “first love” and the foundation of who she is today. “You’ve shaped me into the person I am, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport.”
She goes on to thank her parents for their unwavering support and her coaches for “pushing me to be great.”
The social media sensation closes with, “Time did fly by, and I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life… Thank you for everything, Gymnastics. You were so good to me.” We’ll admit—we’re already sobbing.
And judging by the comments, we’re definitely not the only ones.
“I can’t imagine all the feels you are having right now. Your impact transcends gymnastics. You are one of a kind Livvy. Congratulations on 20 years of excellence and the start of a new beautiful chapter 🫶🏼,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented. Dunne is a three-time brand star, who has posed for the magazine in Puerto Rico, Portugal and most recently Bermuda.
“This is so beautiful I am crying 😢❤️ so proud of you!!!!,” fellow content creator and model Katie Austin exclaimed.
“wow this is AMAZING- i’m so proud of you lavvvy💘💘💘,” SI Swim alum Olivia Ponton added. “you’re an incredible angelic human 🌸.”
“forever a Tiger 💜,” LSU Gymnastics declared.
“beyond proud of you, you deserve the world!! It has truly been an honor being your teammate these past 5 years!! Don’t forget about me 🥹 I love you sm💕,” Haleigh Bryant chimed.
“I AM SOBBING😭😭 SO beyond proud of you and the impact you’ve had on my life. Love you so big❤️❤️,” Aleah Finnegan wrote.
“so blessed to have been apart of each others journeys all these years! you are incredible inside and out! so proud of you liv! love you girl❤️,” Jordan Bowers gushed.
“What a career! Be proud of yourself! Everyone is proud of you! Gymnastics will always be a part of you💜💛,” Gabi Gibson stated.