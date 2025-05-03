Olivia Dunne Opens Up About Saying Goodbye to Gymnastics, Sports All-Pink Ensemble for Kentucky Derby
Olivia Dunne may be officially saying goodbye to gymnastics, but she’ll never be done surprising us with her stunning style!
This past week, the 22-year-old athlete, social media superstar and SI Swimsuit model attended the Kentucky Derby looking perfectly pretty in pink. While Dunne appeared to enjoy the event alongside the other fashionable attendees—even getting “Riders up” announcement honors—she also took a few moments to open up about her recent retirement from the sport she made her name in: gymnastics.
For the fashion-forward event, Dunne donned a gorgeous pink mini dress with a matching hat because, well, of course she did—it’s the Kentucky Derby! I’m fairly certain wearing a cute little hat is a legal requirement of some kind.
The dress was done in a unique crinkle fabric, which added a terrific texture to the look, and it featured a criss-cross design at the bust with more fabric stitched on the shoulders for an added dramatic flair. With cutouts on the sides to show off a little skin, the outfit proved to be the perfect choice.
Accessorizing her pulled-back blonde locks with a sweet pink hat, the model opted for a youthful, fresh face when it came to her makeup, showcasing golden cheeks, plush lashes and a glossy pink pout to tie the ensemble together.
Chatting with Access Hollywood at the event, Dunne was asked how she was feeling “in this moment” after officially saying goodbye to gymnastics—a sport she’s been involved in since she was just three years old—and the athlete was happy to note she’s looking forward to the future.
“Saying goodbye to gymnastics, it’s bittersweet. Looking back at all the memories and just the amount of time I spent in the sport, it’s like a new chapter is gonna unfold now, and I’m excited,” Dunne said with a smile. “I don’t know what to expect. I want to do everything. I just want to try new things [...] try all of these opportunities that I usually say ‘no’ to because of gymnastics season, and now I get to say ‘yes,’ so I’m gonna try new things and I’m very excited.”
When asked about the legacy she’s hoping to leave behind, Dunne continued, saying, “The legacy that I wanted to leave at LSU was that you’re more than just your sport. And I think that’s so important for young girls to realize—and not even just girls, even boys—that you are more than your sport, because there’s a stigma around mental health in college athletics, and I just think that there’s so much more to you than your performance on the mat or on the field or wherever [...] You can be successful in all areas.”
And Dunne has plenty on the horizon to look forward to—namely, the fact that she’ll soon make her return to the pages of SI Swimsuit, where she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda!