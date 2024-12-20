Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne’s 10 Most Iconic Swimwear Looks of 2024

The SI Swimsuit model and NCAA gymnast had a phenomenal year.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne has become a household name, not just for her skills as a now-fifth-year LSU gymnast but also for her undeniable influence in the world of sports and fashion. As the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in the country, she has used her platform to inspire young women and student-athletes to take advantage of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), proving that talent and business savviness can go hand in hand. With her stunning physique and poised confidence, the Livvy Fund creator has captivated millions, using social media as a canvas to showcase her athletic achievements and personal style.

The 22-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, stunning fans with a fun, flirty, summery beachside shoot in Puerto Rico, captured by Watts. The content creator reunited with the photographer for the magazine’s landmark 60th anniversary issue in 2024, earning a coveted rookie feature in the breathtaking landscapes of Portugal—where she showcased a collection of gorgeous, feminine, cottagecore-inspired bikinis and one-pieces.

As we wrap up the year, we’re celebrating Dunne’s standout swimwear moments that truly made a splash on the internet in 2024. This is our holiday present to you; you’re welcome in advance!

The New Jersey native caught a tan in an itty-bitty yellow bikini while on vacation in the Sunshine State this fall.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by AMOR MÍA / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We’re obsessed with how unique this structured wire-trim AMOR MÍA set is.

The Vuori activewear ambassador hit the sand in Los Cabos while on a summer vacation with her family.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Necklace by MONDO MONDO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We love when she shows off her silly side!

As soon as the UV rises, you best believe the athlete will be out and about under the sun.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brat summer started early for Dunne.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We love the beaded details on this set.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This suit screams watermelon sugar.

Any pic with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, MLB Rookie of the Year, is a winner!

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bāben Necklace by MONDO MONDO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

She exuded confidence in this sultry black set from Bāben.

Dunne has been open about the challenges of growing up in elite gymnastics and how it has shaped her relationship with body image. Starting the sport at the age of three, she admits it hasn’t always been easy to feel confident in her skin. “Growing up in elite gymnastics, it was very hard with body image,” she shared in a Flaunt cover story. “Being a young girl going through puberty, it’s hard to be in a leotard. The whole sport of gymnastics is having people judge you, and I just think that’s something not a lot of people talk about. Yes, I’m confident in myself, but it’s something I still struggle with to this day. I want girls to know that it’s normal. That’s normal.”

Through her candor and confidence, Dunne has become a powerful role model for young women navigating the ever-evolving world of college athletics and entrepreneurship. Regularly sharing glimpses of her sculpted figure, toned arms, and legs on Instagram and in the pages of SI Swimsuit, she continues to inspire fans to embrace their personal journeys.

Olivia Dunne Breaks Down Hardships of Gymnast Life in Sparkly Leotard. dark. Next. Olivia Dunne Gymnast Hardships

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Home/Fashion