Olivia Dunne’s 10 Most Iconic Swimwear Looks of 2024
Olivia Dunne has become a household name, not just for her skills as a now-fifth-year LSU gymnast but also for her undeniable influence in the world of sports and fashion. As the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in the country, she has used her platform to inspire young women and student-athletes to take advantage of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), proving that talent and business savviness can go hand in hand. With her stunning physique and poised confidence, the Livvy Fund creator has captivated millions, using social media as a canvas to showcase her athletic achievements and personal style.
The 22-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, stunning fans with a fun, flirty, summery beachside shoot in Puerto Rico, captured by Watts. The content creator reunited with the photographer for the magazine’s landmark 60th anniversary issue in 2024, earning a coveted rookie feature in the breathtaking landscapes of Portugal—where she showcased a collection of gorgeous, feminine, cottagecore-inspired bikinis and one-pieces.
As we wrap up the year, we’re celebrating Dunne’s standout swimwear moments that truly made a splash on the internet in 2024. This is our holiday present to you; you’re welcome in advance!
The New Jersey native caught a tan in an itty-bitty yellow bikini while on vacation in the Sunshine State this fall.
We’re obsessed with how unique this structured wire-trim AMOR MÍA set is.
The Vuori activewear ambassador hit the sand in Los Cabos while on a summer vacation with her family.
We love when she shows off her silly side!
As soon as the UV rises, you best believe the athlete will be out and about under the sun.
Brat summer started early for Dunne.
We love the beaded details on this set.
This suit screams watermelon sugar.
Any pic with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, MLB Rookie of the Year, is a winner!
She exuded confidence in this sultry black set from Bāben.
Dunne has been open about the challenges of growing up in elite gymnastics and how it has shaped her relationship with body image. Starting the sport at the age of three, she admits it hasn’t always been easy to feel confident in her skin. “Growing up in elite gymnastics, it was very hard with body image,” she shared in a Flaunt cover story. “Being a young girl going through puberty, it’s hard to be in a leotard. The whole sport of gymnastics is having people judge you, and I just think that’s something not a lot of people talk about. Yes, I’m confident in myself, but it’s something I still struggle with to this day. I want girls to know that it’s normal. That’s normal.”
Through her candor and confidence, Dunne has become a powerful role model for young women navigating the ever-evolving world of college athletics and entrepreneurship. Regularly sharing glimpses of her sculpted figure, toned arms, and legs on Instagram and in the pages of SI Swimsuit, she continues to inspire fans to embrace their personal journeys.