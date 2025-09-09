Olivia Dunne Nails NYC Mini Dress Moment With a Fall-Ready Twist
Olivia Dunne is already in her autumn fashion era.
The 22-year-old was spotted in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District on her way to Justin Bieber’s Swag II album release party, and naturally, all eyes were on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 cover girl. Dunne stepped out in a sculpted, fall-perfect mini dress that combined chic city-girl vibes with timeless seasonal style.
Styling
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The former NCAA gymnast opted for a rich brown suede dress ($98) from AQUA—a Bloomingdale’s exclusive. The dress featured a square neckline, flirty cap sleeves and a sweet shift silhouette that hit just above the knees. Designed to flatter the figure with a structured, non-stretch fit, the look was effortlessly elevated with clear heels, a sleek long-strap Burberry purse and a luxe tennis bracelet. Dunne accessorized minimally but impactfully, adding diamond huggie earrings and her signature glow.
Glam
Her glam was polished and classic: chiseled cheeks, rosy blush, a glossy pink lip and her signature winged eyeliner. She wore her long blonde locks smooth, straight and parted down the middle for a sleek, sophisticated finish.
While other A-listers like Alix Earle and Tate McRae also made appearances at the exclusive party, Dunne brought her own kind of star power—one that extends far beyond a single evening.
Dunne’s year
The New Jersey native retired from collegiate gymnastics earlier this year after helping lead LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship title in 2024. She’s also a three-time SI Swimsuit model, having debuted in Puerto Rico in 2023, followed by Portugal in 2024 and Bermuda for her surprise cover feature in 2025.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” she shared. “I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
Now, out of school and off the mat, the model is diving fully into her influencer and entrepreneur era—constantly landing on Forbes’s Top Creators list and using her voice to empower the next generation of female athletes. Through her Livvy Fund initiative, she’s working to expand NIL opportunities and brand education for student-athletes across the country.