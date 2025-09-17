Olivia Dunne Elevates Casual Style With a Personalized Nod to Paul Skenes
On Tuesday night, Olivia Dunne proved that it’s possible to take a classic black tee and denim shorts to the next level.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model—who has spent the beginning of her month attending award shows, gracing runways and visiting her alma mater—traded in her red carpet ensembles for this casual look with an extra sentimental touch.
Posting the ’fit to her Instagram stories, the brand staple sported a pair of frayed high-waisted jean shorts with a solid black tee and matching bag. However, what caught our eyes was her Western-inspired boots from Official Jersey Cowboy Boots, which repped her long-time beau Paul Skenes’s number.
But Dunne is no stranger to the footwear brand. In September of last year, the Louisiana State University alum rocked a similar style in white for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ final series of the 2024 MLB season against the New York Yankees.
The brand, created by Jessica Martini, has also taken the NFL stadium sidelines by storm, seen on Carolyn Moore—who is engaged to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard—and Melanie Ekeler, who tied the knot to Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler in May of last year.
This spring, country music star Megan Moroney wore the boots on her Am I Ok? tour, and in July, Martini disclosed that “someone special” requested a pair of personalized boots—which featured Travis Kelce’s name and number.
As for Dunne, she mentioned to GLAMOUR last November that standout styles, like Martini’s boots, are a part of her typical game-day formula. “I like to wear simple things like neutrals. The Pirates’ colors are black or gold, so I usually just wear black,” Dunne said on her sideline looks. “I like a signature piece, whether it’s a signature boot that says his number on it or a cool hat or bomber jacket.”
Additionally, the model—who started dating the Pirates pitcher in 2023 while they were both attending LSU—gushed over her man, who has garnered a fanbase of his own on his girlfriend’s plethora of social media platforms.
“My social media has changed a bit because my audience that follows me also loves Paul,” the 22-year-old told the publication. “I have a lot of people come up to me in person and people tell me how much they love Paul, and I’m like, ‘Me too!’”
