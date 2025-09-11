Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Models Brought Fairytale Glam to the Raising Cane’s Fashion Show

Olivia Dunne, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek walked the NYFW event runway, while other brand stars attended and feasted on delicious fried chicken.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Raising Cane’s made its New York Fashion Week debut yesterday morning, transforming The Standard High Line into a runway experience like no other. TikTok designer Joe Ando-Hirsh teamed up with Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, and Sophia Graves to turn the brand’s signature icons into couture gowns.

Chicken fingers, sauce, the red cup and even Cane’s beloved mascot became high-fashion statements, brought to life with intricate beadwork, premium fabrics and larger-than-life silhouettes.

Ciara Miller, Olandria Carthen, Camille Kostek, Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader
Ciara Miller, Olandria Carthen, Camille Kostek, Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

And it was an SI Swimsuit takeover on the catwalk. Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek and Livvy Dunne—all SI Swimsuit cover stars—joined Olandria Carthen and Ciara Miller in the one-of-a-kind designs, blending food, fun and high fashion in the most glamorous way.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Inspired by Raising Cane’s hand-battered chicken fingers, the 28-year-old’s slim, strapless gown seemed straight off the Oscars red carpet. The golden ensemble featured wool tweed for shine and structure, layered with thousands of hand-applied beads to mimic the irresistible sparkle of fresh, crunchy perfection.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

With shades of brown stitched in bead by bead, the design captured the craveability of Cane’s signature menu item. The Love Thy Nader star and Dancing With the Stars alum, who is a Baton Rouge native, brought her confident strut and playful energy, making the crispy-meets-couture fantasy feel like a natural fit for Fashion Week.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover girl embodied Cane III, the brand’s beloved yellow Labrador mascot. Her butter-yellow silk gown was pure sunshine, complete with a flowing train and a waist-accentuating bandana-inspired detail that paid homage to the pup’s iconic accessory.

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Approachable and radiant, 33-year-old Kostek brought warmth to the runway, channeling the same charm and personality that have made Cane III—and herself—beloved fan favorites.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

The former LSU gymnast closed the show in a gown inspired by “The Mothership,” Raising Cane’s very first restaurant in Baton Rouge. The finale look was a floral masterpiece, made from 30 yards of layered cream tulle dyed to resemble magnolia petals, Louisiana’s state flower.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Hand-dyed crinkle cotton added petal-like depth, while embroidered detailing featured the brand’s mantra, “ONE LOVE®.” Ethereal and voluminous, the gown paid homage to Cane’s roots while pointing boldly toward the future. The 22-year-old, a three-time SI Swimsuit model who rose to fame as an elite athlete and TikTok sensation, brought the story full circle on the runway.

An SI Swimsuit affair

Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne and Camille Kostek
Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne and Camille Kostek / Courtesy of Raising Cane‘s

Other guests included fellow SI Swim stars Suni Lee, Olivia Ponton, Ellie Thumann, Emily DiDonato, XANDRA, as well as friends of the franchise Kelsey Anderson, Rachael Kirkconnell and more. The women enjoyed cocktails, chicken fingers and photo-worthy moments overlooking the High Line.

IPSY, the event’s official beauty partner, kept the models glowing and sent attendees home with glam-filled gift bags.

Starting today, all five couture gowns will be displayed at Raising Cane’s Times Square Global Flagship windows for the remainder of Fashion Week.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. She is based between New York City and San Francisco.

