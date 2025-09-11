SI Swimsuit Models Brought Fairytale Glam to the Raising Cane’s Fashion Show
Raising Cane’s made its New York Fashion Week debut yesterday morning, transforming The Standard High Line into a runway experience like no other. TikTok designer Joe Ando-Hirsh teamed up with Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, and Sophia Graves to turn the brand’s signature icons into couture gowns.
Chicken fingers, sauce, the red cup and even Cane’s beloved mascot became high-fashion statements, brought to life with intricate beadwork, premium fabrics and larger-than-life silhouettes.
And it was an SI Swimsuit takeover on the catwalk. Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek and Livvy Dunne—all SI Swimsuit cover stars—joined Olandria Carthen and Ciara Miller in the one-of-a-kind designs, blending food, fun and high fashion in the most glamorous way.
Brooks Nader
Inspired by Raising Cane’s hand-battered chicken fingers, the 28-year-old’s slim, strapless gown seemed straight off the Oscars red carpet. The golden ensemble featured wool tweed for shine and structure, layered with thousands of hand-applied beads to mimic the irresistible sparkle of fresh, crunchy perfection.
With shades of brown stitched in bead by bead, the design captured the craveability of Cane’s signature menu item. The Love Thy Nader star and Dancing With the Stars alum, who is a Baton Rouge native, brought her confident strut and playful energy, making the crispy-meets-couture fantasy feel like a natural fit for Fashion Week.
Camille Kostek
The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover girl embodied Cane III, the brand’s beloved yellow Labrador mascot. Her butter-yellow silk gown was pure sunshine, complete with a flowing train and a waist-accentuating bandana-inspired detail that paid homage to the pup’s iconic accessory.
Approachable and radiant, 33-year-old Kostek brought warmth to the runway, channeling the same charm and personality that have made Cane III—and herself—beloved fan favorites.
Olivia Dunne
The former LSU gymnast closed the show in a gown inspired by “The Mothership,” Raising Cane’s very first restaurant in Baton Rouge. The finale look was a floral masterpiece, made from 30 yards of layered cream tulle dyed to resemble magnolia petals, Louisiana’s state flower.
Hand-dyed crinkle cotton added petal-like depth, while embroidered detailing featured the brand’s mantra, “ONE LOVE®.” Ethereal and voluminous, the gown paid homage to Cane’s roots while pointing boldly toward the future. The 22-year-old, a three-time SI Swimsuit model who rose to fame as an elite athlete and TikTok sensation, brought the story full circle on the runway.
An SI Swimsuit affair
Other guests included fellow SI Swim stars Suni Lee, Olivia Ponton, Ellie Thumann, Emily DiDonato, XANDRA, as well as friends of the franchise Kelsey Anderson, Rachael Kirkconnell and more. The women enjoyed cocktails, chicken fingers and photo-worthy moments overlooking the High Line.
IPSY, the event’s official beauty partner, kept the models glowing and sent attendees home with glam-filled gift bags.
Starting today, all five couture gowns will be displayed at Raising Cane’s Times Square Global Flagship windows for the remainder of Fashion Week.