Olivia Dunne Brings Sleek Edge to the VMAs in Bold All-Black Look
The biggest stars in music stepped out on Sunday evening in New York for the MTV Video Music Awards, the annual show celebrating the best music videos of the past year. Of course, nominees such as Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Tate McRae walked the red carpet in fabulous fashion, as did other celebrities—including Olivia Dunne.
Olivia Dunne rocks the red carpet
The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who landed the cover for the 2025 issue, attends the big show this evening and stopped by the red carpet on her way in. Delivering one of her sleekest looks to date, the 22-year-old content creator donned a sophisticated all-black ensemble, consisting of a satin bra, velour high-waisted pants and an open cropped jacket.
Dunne’s platinum blonde hair was styled dramatically long and pin-straight by Adam Maclay, adding to her high glamour aesthetic. She accessorized with black closed-toed pumps, a small black handbag and silver jewelry. Over on Instagram, the former LSU gymnast documented the start of her night, sharing a stunning selfie as well as shots ahead of the event.
“Rapunzel hair,” Dunne wrote over a photo of her from behind walking in the street, showing her gorgeous ‘do. Per her Instagram story, she took her sister Julz Dunne as her date, with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, noticeably absent. The fellow former LSU athlete played against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh this afternoon, unfortunately losing with a final score of 10-2.
While being interviewed on the red carpet this evening by Z100, Dunne was asked to name the greatest performance in VMA history, and she was quick to name Miley Cyrus’s memorable “We Can’t Stop” performance from 2013, saying she would “never forget” it.
Dunne also shared she would love to meet Sabrina Carpenter at the event, and was excited to talk about the fact that she’s getting an apartment in New York City. As we previously reported, the former athlete experienced a hiccup when trying to buy Babe Ruth’s apartment earlier this summer, sharing on TikTok that her application was denied.
Growing up in New Jersey, Dunne is no stranger to New York, and considering she’s now pursuing modeling full-time, there’s no place like the Big Apple to do so.
Her SI Swimsuit history
Dunne made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2023 with an unforgettable feature in Puerto Rico. She then returned a year later for the 2024 issue, posing in Portugal, and this year traveled to Bermuda for what would become her cover shoot.
The influencer, who rose to fame on TikTok and became the highest-paid female college athlete and the most-followed, found success through the emergence of NIL deals in school and has been growing ever since.
Dunne has been making fashion statements in New York all summer long, including stops at the U.S. Open and other events.