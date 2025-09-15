Olivia Dunne Brings Unexpected Glam to LSU Tailgate With Statement-Making Dress
Leave it to Olivia Dunne to turn a college tailgate into a full-blown runway moment.
The 22-year-old returned to Baton Rouge over the weekend to cheer on her alma mater—and she didn’t just show up, she showed out. The retired NCAA gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star attended LSU’s Sept. 13 football game against the Florida Gators, and while the Tigers secured a 20–10 win, Dunne scored her own fashion victory in a dazzling, head-turning look.
In a series of Instagram snaps, Dunne was spotted posing on the field in a white “Gymnastics CHAMPS” tee, casually tossed over a glittering gold AZELMA mini dress ($79) from Tiger Mist. The bodycon silhouette featured an asymmetric bust cutout and sarong-style skirt with a tie-up detail, perfectly showing off her toned legs and signature sporty-meets-glam aesthetic.
She styled the semi-sheer number with a shimmering hand chain, dainty diamond huggie earrings and her SEC championship ring—a subtle nod to her legacy as one of LSU’s most celebrated athletes.
Her glowy game day glam included feathered brows, wispy lashes, a radiant flush and glossy pink lips, with her long blonde hair pinned back and a few face-framing strands left loose.
“Unc back in the boot ,” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel.
“Prada you always nil queen,” Flau’jae Johnson commented.
“FOMO,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and fomer cover girl Brooks Nader added.
“golden girl,” Lily Chee chimed.
Her trip back to campus followed a whirlwind week in New York City. She walked the Raising Cane’s runway at New York Fashion Week, closing the show in a tulle gown inspired by Louisiana’s state flower, the magnolia.
Dunne even brought her besties, including XANDRA and Kelsey Anderson, on a private jet down to Louisiana. In a TikTok filmed before getting on board, she danced on the tarmac, up the stairs and down the aisle of the aircraft holding a bottle of champagne, wearing a cozy gray lounge set with the on-screen caption reading “Going back to LSU for the first time as an alumni.”
And while she might be retired from college athletics, the internet sensation and NIL pioneer is still inspiring the next generation of female athletes. “It’s possible for any young girl to do,” she said of her journey. “I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”