Olivia Dunne Is a Summer Dream in Sweetest Swimsuit Look
Olivia Dunne is heading back to the East Coast to live out her hot girl summer dreams—and so far, so darn good!
Dunne took to her Instagram this week to give her millions of followers a look at how she plans on spending the season. She opened up her recent photo drop with a cute photo of herself chilling on the grass in a light blue plaid ensemble. In the snapshot, you can see an open SI Swimsuit magazine, a light refreshment and an adorable pup by her side, cementing the calm, cool and collected vibe.
As for the other photos in her compilation, Dunne features some visuals of her time spent at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., her boyfriend Paul Skenes golfing under a clear blue sky, hot dogs that look extremely delicious and herself and a friend walking on the beach in stylish swimsuits.
And who could forget the picture of Dunne and her fellow SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle living it up on the Jersey Shore during Earle’s party this past weekend? If that doesn’t scream “East Coast summer,” then what does?!
Returning to the East Coast looks exceptionally good on the retired gymnast, especially because she’s making sure she does everything she never got the chance to do before she moved to Baton Rouge, La., from Hillsdale, N.J.
As stated in Earle’s TikTok, Dunne had (surprisingly) never been to the Jersey Shore despite being a born and bred Jersey girl. Fortunately, Earle ensured that things didn’t remain that way for long, taking Dunne for a wild ride at one of the hottest local nightclubs, Jenks Club.
But when she’s not partying in N.J., the former Louisiana State University student is on TikTok giving some expert advice on how she maintains a solid core post-graduate.
After fans got a whiff of how jaw-dropping Dunne looked on the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week 2025 in Miami Beach, Fla., she received many requests asking how she got so toned. The 22-year-old didn’t hesitate to fill her fans in on how they can also achieve a strong midsection.
“Exercise number one. I take my favorite song at the moment and I flutter for the whole song to get warmed up,” Dunne instructed. “Then I like to do some good old lower downs. And I like to get a little tricep in there. I really like to focus on my lower core, so I just lie down and lift my lower body.”
Finishing up her tutorial, Dunne proceeded to do a rep of bicycles and then concluded her core workout with a plank and a light dose of hip taps.
Check out Dunne’s latest TikTok here.
A summer filled with dogs, SI Swimsuit magazines, yummy foods, loved ones and the occasional workout—who could ask for anything more?