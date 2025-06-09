Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle Just Reunited at the Jersey Shore and We’re Here for It
Jersey girls Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne showed the Garden State a good time this past weekend, as the two SI Swimsuit models went down the shore for a fun-filled party.
Earle—a Monmouth County, N.J. native—took to TikTok to give her fans a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video that detailed everything she planned for her long-overdue New Jersey visit. She talked about some of her favorite memories that she had in her home state, such as the friends she made at one of her old jobs.
Check out Earle’s TikTok here.
In addition to meeting up with some pals from the past, she also mentioned that her mom made an extensive list of all the people she wanted to invite for the fun. But, as if the guest list wasn’t filled with enough Jerseyans, Dunne—a Westwood, N.J. native—also tagged along for the festivities.
Earle brought the former LSU gymnast along because Dunne apparently doesn’t frequent the Jersey Shore as much as Earle believes a Jersey girl should. “Our honorable guest of the night for the Jersey Shore,” Earle said when Dunne walked into the video. “All the way from North Jersey. She traveled down.” Dunne replied after sharing a laugh with Earle, “I’m a trooper.”
Between the two SI Swimsuit ladies, Earle’s guest list and Earle’s mom’s guest list, the inaugural digital cover star clearly went all out, giving the Jersey Shore a great weekend to kick off the summer.
Dunne, who served as one of the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girls, also posted on her TikTok over the weekend, opting for a cute video of herself, Earle and Earle’s friend Sally passing the phone in a circle to Daft Punk’s “Around the World.”
Check out Dunne’s TikTok here.
Needless to say, Earle didn’t leave fans hanging during her Jersey weekend. She gave her followers several videos from the party, including a clip of her and Dunne dropping it like it’s hot at a bar, a video of her living in her own world while lying down on the floor and a clip of her and her posse leaving the scene after an epic night out.
An Earle and Dunne pairing is the duo fans never knew they needed, but now they can’t get enough of. Hopefully, another reunion down the shore is slated soon, so these Jersey girls show the East Coast how it’s done.