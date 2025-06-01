Olivia Dunne 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Olivia Dunne walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
A three-time SI Swimsuit model, the former LSU gymnast landed the cover of the 2025 issue with a fabulous photo shoot in Bermuda. The content creator, who was ranked as the highest-paid female college athlete during her time on the Tigers women’s gymnastics team, has paved the way for NCAA students with the emergence of NIL deals. In 2023, she launched The Livvy Fund, a program that helps connect female LSU athletes with big-name brands for endorsement opportunities.
Over the years, Dunne has worked with a long list of notable companies, such as Nautica, Bodyarmor, Purina, Grubhub and American Eagle Outfitters. She earned a spot on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 list and appeared in GQ alongside her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, for a feature earlier this year.
Though Dunne has been featured in SI Swimsuit three consecutive years, 2025 marked the first year she appeared on the catwalk during the brand’s runway show at Swim Week. She undeniably made an impression, opening up the show and doing the splits later on. The annual event took place at the W South Beach on May 30 and 31 this year, and in addition to the fashion show on Saturday night, attendees got to enjoy parties, activations and pop-ups alongside our official Swim Week partners.