Olivia Jade Serves Ultimate Sporty Beach Vibes in Blue Set, Nike Hat
Olivia Jade has all eyes on her with her latest summery, model-off-duty-inspired look. The content creator is spending a few days in Miami, soaking up the sun and enjoying beach time while in Florida. The 25-year-old, best known for her YouTube channel, which spans everything from lifestyle vlogs to beauty tutorials and fashion hauls, has cemented herself as a Gen-Z style star to watch.
In her latest Instagram photo dump, Jade showed off her stunning surroundings, love for nature, and passion for staying cozy, comfy and active. She kicked off the carousel with a gorgeous walkway image from Miami Beach, featuring a wooden deck leading down to the sand and sea, framed by clear blue skies and towering palm trees.
In the next snap, she flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a vibrant “Aqua” activewear two-piece from Form. She paired the Halter Bra ($62), designed for low-impact exercise, with the Mini Shorts ($72), a seamless, sweat-wicking micro bottom. Over the set, she threw on a pair of white capri-length sweatpants slung low on her hips. Jade completed the sporty ensemble with a Nike baseball cap, black purse and chunky blue-and-white Adidas sneakers, with white ruffled crew socks peeking out.
“it’s a beautiful day!,” the Los Angeles native captioned the post, shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on April 23.
“Too cute,” Mar Hunt commented.
“Pretty ladyyy,” Natasha Bure added.
“love always,” Madison Jensen wrote.
“obsessed w u😍,” Eva Rose chimed.
“Stunner,” Matilda Djerf stated.
“my style icon,” one fan declared.
The Pureology and Living Proof ambassador is in the process of launching a beauty line and has been teasing new products in her short, chatty “Get Ready With Me” TikTok videos over the past several months. She’s currently in Miami to attend a pop-up event with Gisou and walked fans through her glowy, natural makeup look ahead of the soirée.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Jade prepped her skin with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($32) and fluffed up her brows using the Rare Beauty Gel ($19). She followed up with a cream bronzer and highlighter from her own upcoming brand, and added faux freckles using a pen from Amazon. To finish off the minimal glam, she used the Kosas Blissed Powder Blush ($29), the Saie Lip Liner in Tease ($20) and Gisou’s Lip Oil in the brand-new shimmery Glazed Plum ($28) shade.
In a recent YouTube video, she teased that her bronzer will be very “skin-like and sheer that you can kind of build up,” and said it “has a finish that is a little bit glowy.”