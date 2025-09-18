Olivia Ponton’s Latest Look Proves This Simple Autumn Staple Goes With Everything
Over the weekend, amid the New York Fashion Week festivities, Olivia Ponton spent a “night out” in the city while wearing an effortless seasonal transition look that we’ll definitely be recreating this fall.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model—who appeared in the fold in 2022 from Montenegro and 2023 in Dominica—sported a pair of tan studded suede shorts with knee-high boots. The trendy footwear choice was also recently spotted on fellow SI Swimsuit model Skylar Diggins this September.
However, it was Ponton’s versatile top—a simple but classic black turtleneck—that stole the show for us. In a partnered Instagram post captioned, “nyfw night out with [Old Navy],” she showed off the completed look, holding onto the brand’s Medium Carrie Tote Bag ($34.99) for the majority of the 10-slide carousel’s frames.
Ponton repped the ensemble en route to Jean’s in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. The space hosted an event for RE/DONE, a denim apparel brand, which celebrated its newest Fall-Winter launch with the content creator in attendance.
However, Ponton wasn’t the only SI Swimsuit alum to make an appearance at the party in the Big Apple. Renee and Elisha Herbert—who made their rookie debuts in Switzerland during the magazine’s 2025 issue—also headed to the event in contrasting ensembles. Renee sported a monochromatic black look featuring a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder top. Elena, on the other hand, repped all white (except for her black pumps) and matched her sister with a similar off-the-shoulder garment.
And while NYFW came to a close on Sept. 16, that doesn’t mean we’ll be limited on Ponton’s content anytime soon. Actually, the lifestyle and fashion creator—who has amassed roughly 10.5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube combined—provided a sneak peek of what we’ll be seeing from her in the following months.
“Rather than focusing on quantity, I’m going to be focusing on quality and being very intentional with what I’m posting. While I absolutely love trends, I think I want to be focusing on the things that I actually deeply love posting about,” Ponton explained in a three-minute video posted to TikTok.
She prefaced the sentiment by saying, “I think when you do this job, you feel like you have to be producing amazing content seven days a week, numerous posts a day,” and expressed that she is approaching the fall season deliberately and with a handful of goals in mind.
