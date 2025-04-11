Swimsuit

Olivia Ponton’s Sculpted Figure Is on Full Display In Latest Seashell Bikini Look

The SI Swimsuit model and content creator dazzled on a brand trip to Mexico with Kosas.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton / Francois Durand/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is glowing from head to toe in her latest tropical getaway snaps. The two-time SI Swimsuit, who traveled to Montenegro for her debut in 2022 and Dominica for her sophomore feature the following year, just wrapped up an exciting, glamorous brand trip to Mexico with skincare and makeup brand Kosas, and her IG followers are reaping all the benefits and gaining tons of summer content inspo.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

The 22-year-old served major goddess energy as she flaunted her toned, sculpted physique and radiant sun-kissed glow in a luxe black bikini from ALT Swim. The Isla Bandeau top ($105) is a chic, strapless style featuring bespoke gold and pearl shell hardware, while the coordinating Juliete Bottom ($94) offers a minimal coverage cut with gold textured hoops at the front and a flattering high-leg silhouette.

The Florida native, who now lives in New York City, elevated the daring ensemble with a mix of chic style additions. In the cover snap, Ponton was captured just arriving at the beach in a black low-rise crochet knit cover-up skirt, her honey blonde locks clipped up in a claw clip. She sported a chunky, structured waist chain and slung a massive, luxurious animal-print tote bag ($1360) from Jacquemus over her shoulder, perfectly packed with all her swim essentials.

Later, she swapped into full glam mode for a stunning up-close-and-personal pic, showing off her accessories: cat-eye sunglasses, a bold collar necklace featuring a textured circle pendant, starfish earrings and a wrap-around leaf cuff bracelet. She lounged on a vibrant orange towel on the sand with crystal-clear skies and tall palm trees framing the scene behind her. Her makeup was simple, flawless and radiant, including a delicate, fresh base layer, rosy blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy neutral lip.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Bracelet by MAM. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

“my camera roll is 99% the beach” the Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador captioned the breathtaking, vibey carousel shared with her 2.9 million followers on April 9. Whether she’s traveling for work or play, Ponton certainly knows how to make a splash.

“The ISLA & JULIETE on you 😍😍,” ALT Swim commented.

“ILY & miss youuu,” fellow content creator Evangelina Petrakis added. “😍😍.”

“so beautiful it’s crazyyyyy 😍😍😍😍,” one fan chimed.

“Olivia you make relaxing look stunning,” another gushed.

“beach babyyyy. u made me wanna try coconut skin,” Kayla Ryan chimed, referencing PHLUR’s best-selling body mist ($38)

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

