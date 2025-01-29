Olivia Ponton Is Giving Hawaiian Barbie in Hot Pink Bandeau Bikini
Olivia Ponton is embracing tropical paradise in her latest Instagram post from Kauai, Hawai’i where she’s vacationing with fellow model Emma Brooks and a few close friends. The 22-year-old radiated beach Barbie vibes in a bold hot pink bandeau bikini that perfectly highlighted her sun-kissed glow. She lounged amongst a few poolside cabanas with tons of lush greenery behind her and accessorized with a statement gold pendant collar necklace, chunky gold drop earrings and tons of bracelets including her signature mixed metal David Yurman ones.
The Florida native flaunted her super slim, sculpted figure and tiny waist—a result of her love for fitness, pilates and super active lifestyle—in the vibrant two-piece from Kulani Kinis.
Kulani Kinis Strapless Bandeau Bikini Top - Posh Pink, $43.40 and Ruched Thong Bikini Bottom - Posh Pink, $42.40 (kulanikinis.com)
This set is designed for seamless sunbathing and super adjustable coverage. The strapless bandeau top ensures no harsh tan lines, with ruched fabric for added coverage—perfect for those prioritizing comfort over support. The ruched thong bikini bottoms offer a customizable fit, allowing you to adjust the coverage from ultra-cheeky to a more modest look. Featuring a high-cut design to elongate the legs, a wider waistband for security, and slide fabric adjustability, this set is both flirty and functional.
And, the best part is that it’s on sale now at kulanikinis.com. Grab yours while the discount lasts, and shop more of their sale section here.
“do not disturb….. unless you have mai tais….,” Ponton captioned her carousel of images shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers. In some pics the two-time SI Swimsuit model struck a bold smolder while in other snaps she flexed her long lean legs and radiant smiled as she posed on a massive tree. View the post here.
“yeasss,” fellow SI Swim model Xandra Pohl commented.
“Obsessed,” Reneé Noe added.
“You look incredible,” Marissa Ayers added.
“Obsessed w all ur bikinis lately,” one fan chimed
The Alo Yoga, Aerie and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador is known for her phenomenal travel content and relatability on TikTok. She has created a close-knit community of followers through her chatty get ready with me videos and sharing insight into her life as a model in New York City in her twenties. Ponton, who identifies as pansexual, is also an inspiration to the young LGBTQ+ community and is constantly encouraging authenticity and self-love.