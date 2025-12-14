Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Olivia Rodrigo’s radiant rock n’ roll sense of style remains one of the superstar’s standout qualities, whether she’s performing onstage or lounging on the sand.
The actress and musician broke out with her role on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. From there, her star continued to rise as she emerged on the music scene, winning three Grammy Awards for her debut album Sour, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for her smash hit single “drivers license.”
Rodrigo’s sophomore effort was just as impressive, with her second album Guts earning her nominations in six major Grammy Award categories. The pop-punk aesthetic and high-energy sound that fans have come to know her for were also on full display during her incredible world tour for the album, which was preserved in a concert film available to stream on Netflix.
Aside from her sensational sound, Rodrigo is also beloved by her fans for her fabulous fashions. The multihyphenate’s wardrobe leans nostalgic, often channeling trends from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Another interesting trend found in her wardrobe is the incorporation of swimwear-inspired pieces, from beautiful bikini tops to matching two-piece sets.
With that in mind, we’re taking a closer look at some of the superstar’s best bikini moments throughout the years.
Seaside styles
When it comes to literal beachwear, Rodrigo keeps her style classic. Typically opting for traditional string bikinis and colorful two-piece sets, the artist definitely knows how to soak in the sun during her time off-stage and out of the studio, and she always looks fabulously fashion-forward while doing so.
Bringing a pop of color to the sand
Blending in with the bright blue sky
Pairing a classic black bikini with denim shorts
Enjoying dinner in a white two-piece (slide five)
Being silly in Sydney
Giggling in gingham (slide four)
Swimwear-adjacent outfits
Still, the beach and the pool aren’t the only places Rodrigo has sported swimwear-inspired looks. As mentioned above, many of her onstage ensembles have also been modeled after classic bikini cuts, with the artist regularly wearing stylish two-piece sets during her performances, in her everyday looks and even for photo shoots.
Sparkling in silver
Embracing the polka dot trend
Channeling timeless pin-up style
Bringing bikini tops to the fashion forefront
Preparing for a performance in purple
What’s next for Rodrigo: fans await OR3
2025 marked a big year for the superstar, as she officially wrapped up her Guts World Tour over the summer. The end of her sophomore era left fans wondering what would be next for the artist, with many hoping her third album (OR3) was on the horizon. And these hopes seemed to be confirmed with a recent brand partnership!
Back in October, Rodrigo starred in an ad for American Express as part of their Amex Platinum Presents: “There’s Nothing Like It” YouTube series. In the video, she reminisced about her favorite moments from the Guts World Tour, and also outright confirmed that she’s begun working on her next record, saying, “Now I’m home, and I’m working on my new album.”
Fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more about the highly anticipated release. In the meantime, Rodrigo will continue to be a rising style icon fashion lovers should watch, with plenty of swimwear-inspired looks we’ll keep obsessing over.