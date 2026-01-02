Meet the Designers Worn by Olivia Dunne, Simone Biles & More Models Taking Sideline Style by Storm
When it comes to fashion, SI Swimsuit models have continued to take the sidelines by storm throughout the entirety of the fall and into the winter season. When the MLB season came to a close in late September, Olivia Dunne was spotted in the stands cheering on her longtime beau, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. That same month, Olivia Culpo and Christen Goff brought their newborn daughters to their first football games, in San Francisco and Detroit, respectively.
We’ve witnessed Olympic athletes Anna Hall and Simone Biles head to NFL stadiums across the country, as the World Champion Track star rooted on her now-fiancé Darius Slayton at the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium, and the most-decorated gymnast ever touched down at Chicago’s Soldier Field in support of her husband, Jonathan Owens.
When the NBA preseason commenced, Megan Thee Stallion made her own courtside debut in Las Vegas before heading to American Airlines Arena in Dallas to watch her man, Klay Thompson, and the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow has stunned on the sidelines of Fiserv Forum to root for the Milwaukee Bucks and her fiancé, Kyle Kuzma.
And these outings are just the tip of the iceberg. Berkleigh Wright, Chanel Iman, Brittany Mahomes and more have all been game-ready in 2025 in support of their respective partners. And with every outing, we’ve been dialed into each game-day ensemble. Recently, we caught up with three custom labels that we've seen in the stands to get to know the faces behind the one-of-one apparel.
These conversations have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Blank Slate
Meet Jordan Lally, the 28-year-old whose styles from her label Blank Slate have been spotted on SI Swimsuit models such as Biles and 2019 cover model and World Cup Champion Alex Morgan. The founder of the booming fashion label splits time between Florida and overseas in Europe.
“What many people don’t realize is how much goes into every single order and piece. Some people might not realize that every item is also made entirely from scratch from base garments to the final embellishments,” the designer tells SI Swimsuit. She elaborated that each order takes “a series of extensive steps [including] designing, sourcing materials, cutting, stitching, embroidering, hand-placing crystals, setting stones, photographing, making content, packaging, shipping,” and more.
And yet, Lally has learned to adapt to the rigorous process, which she deems a “continuous, demanding cycle.” Still, she’s learned to welcome it as her business continues to grow. “As the sole operator behind every facet of my business, things can get hectic, but there’s a rhythm to it that I’ve learned to embrace. Over time, I’ve built a routine that balances my creativity with structure.”
Official Jersey Cowboy Boots
Jessica Martini, a 33-year-old Georgia Tech graduate originally from Atlanta, designed her first pair of custom cowboy boots for a country concert before pivoting to the sports world for her first client, Hunter Jayde Harrington, who is married to Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, Aaron Nola. Since then, her designs have been worn by numerous MLB and NFL wives and girlfriends, including SI Swimsuit 2025 cover girl Dunne.
“The goal, right, is to look around the stadium and see millions of girls wearing these boots,” Martini tells SI Swimsuit. And she has big plans for the future of Official Jersey Cowboys Boots.
“This model is really interesting, because you're kind of promoting and wanting girls to buy more than one pair of boots for different special occasions," she continues. “Maybe they want the blue pair of boots for a Dodgers’ home game, but maybe they want the white pair of boots for a special event. There are different patches that you can include for whether they win the World Series or the National Championship with college. There are different jerseys that get released every year that are, like, fun alternate colors.”
With this in mind, Martini is looking to expand her offerings in the future. “I’m currently working with a manufacturer to get the boots produced and sold within the next year,” she adds. “I will be launching my first collections for select NCAA and NFL teams, and fans will get to choose from a few different designs to match their style choice and price accessibility needs.”
Glamourlyss Design
31-year-old Alyssa McKenzie, who tied the knot with former NFL player Kahlil McKenzie in 2020, began designing two years before exchanging her vows. Today, her creations have been sported by many wives and girlfriends across various sports leagues. She designed the entirety of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers sideline looks in October, and her custom looks have been spotted on SI Swimsuit athletes Hall and Angel Reese.
“At the time, I was fresh out of grad school, working my first job, and definitely didn’t have the money for real Swarovski crystals like the few established creators in the space,” McKenzie tells SI Swimsuit about her earliest designs, which she said were inspired by her own stints on the sidelines while cheering on her now-husband. “Looking back, though, I’ve *always* been creative, spirit week in high school was my favorite thing ever. I was always the one making shirts, signs, and anything else I could decorate.”
And yet, like her previous anecdote, some things will always remain the same. “Seeing people wear my designs for the first time was surreal—it’s still a feeling that never gets old,” she adds. “Especially over the last few years, Glamourlyss Designs has grown tremendously. My processing times have had to expand because of the demand across college football, NFL season kickoffs, MLB playoffs and even NHL and NBA openers. It’s wild—but I’m so grateful.”