Paige Spiranac’s All-White Golf Outfit Has Fans Doing a Double Take
Few know how to brighten up the greens quite like Paige Spiranac.
The former professional golfer turned social media superstar remains the undisputed queen of turning any golf course into a fashion runway, all while absolutely dominating the game. This week was no exception, as she took to the greens in yet another adorable outfit, all while reconfirming that it is, in fact, grass stains that fear her, not the other way around.
In a white crop top featuring a flirty zip-up front and navy stripe detailing on the collar, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—having first posed for the brand in Aruba in 2018 before being honored with literal “Legend” status in 2024 for the 60th Anniversary issue—looked absolutely radiant while practicing her swing. She matched the sweet and sultry top with a snug-fitting pair of white leggings on the bottom for a final look that anyone else would be worried about staining—but not Spiranac. After all, she’s a pro.
She kept her hair simple, pulling her long blonde locks up into a high ponytail with a few pieces left out for a carefree final style. For her makeup, the athlete opted for expertly lined eyes, sparkling eyeshadow, pink cheeks and a glossy lip.
And as if her outfit alone wasn’t cute enough, fans of the former professional golfer could also spot her clubs in the background, which were all covered in colorful accessories to add personality to an otherwise mundane tool.
The model shared the photo along with a link to her Passes page, which allows fans to gain more access to Spiranac through exclusive behind the scenes, lifestyle and travel content. And of course, plenty of her fans were more than happy to praise her latest look in her comment section:
“You are definitely the best thing that ever happened to golf!” One user exclaimed.
“This may be the best photo of you ever,” another commenter declared.
“By gosh now I am inspired to play 18 holes of golf today,” another fan added.
Aside from the well-deserved compliments on her style, many commenters also joked about being happy to see the athlete back in her usual uniform of form-fitting tank tops, as she recently posted about a “theory” she has regarding the way her clothing choices affect her game.
Back in June, Spiranac posted to X (formerly Twitter) about how she’d “shanked” while wearing a far less revealing outfit than she traditionally would on the course, further proving her theory that she plays better when she wears less, and this has more freedom of movement, writing, “I’m just saying I’ve never shanked in a tank top. My theory still holding strong.”
But no matter what Spiranac wears (or doesn’t wear), we can always count on her to look absolutely marvelous while hitting the one place she’s truly at home: the golf course.