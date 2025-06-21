Paige Spiranac Brightens Up the Greens in White Tank and Blue Mini Skirt
Paige Spiranac must be in her Sabrina Carpenter era—and by that, we mean to say the 32-year-old former professional golfer, current social media sensation and SI Swimsuit Legend is one “Busy Woman.”
Spiranac spent last weekend providing live commentary on her social media accounts about the U.S. Open. She’s also been lending her golf knowledge and social media prowess to Grass League—a growing brand who are self-described as “the world’s first High Stakes Par 3 Golf league”—where she works in a strategic leadership role and has a fun weekly series where she educates fans on various league members.
But—when she’s not busy teaching us about prestige tournaments, golfers’ careers and the best tips and tricks for our swing—she’s stylin’ on Instagram to the delight of her 4 million followers.
In her latest photo drop, which the golf influencer appropriately captioned, “Golf cart selfies⛳️📸☀️,” Spiranac was all smiles while piloting a golf cart around the greens.
Wearing a bright white tank with a deep V-cut neckline, the SI Swimsuit model matched the simple top with a pleated blue mini skirt. Her blonde tresses were left in a natural side part, waving gently in the summertime breeze. Her makeup was equally lovely, with Spiranac opting for matte skin as a base, arched brows, a striking cat-eye and glossy pink lips.
Also: wearing white on a golf course?! Spianac is clearly not here to play around—she’s here to dominate. In fact, grass stains fear her!
And you already know plenty of the golf influencer’s followers were quick to comment on this casually gorgeous look, taking to Instagram to sing her praises:
“Most beautiful woman on the planet ❤️😍🔥❤️😍🔥,” one follower declared.
“OMG Paige! As always you slay…❤️,” another commenter noted.
“Such a beautiful lady and a good golfer as well,” a fan added. “Couldn’t ask for any more than that 🔥🔥❤️👏.”
But that wasn’t the only A+ outfit Spiranac gifted us this week! In the latest episode of her series with Grass League on Friday, which is adorably titled Paige’s Player Spotlight, Spiranac recounted the life and career of Minnesota Muskies captain Drew Stoltz, who also goes by the nickname “Sleeze.”
In the video clip, the model donned another stylish outfit consisting of a cap-sleeve cropped t-shirt and matching shorts, both in the same dark animal print pattern. Her blonde hair was pulled back off her face, which was made up in her signature blend of neutrals and pinks.
“Mama I made it!!” Stolz himself joked in the comment section, tagging Spiranac.
Be sure to catch a new episode of Paige’s Player Spotlight every Friday on Grass League’s Instagram to learn a little more about the league’s golfers—and also to learn a little more about how to be effortlessly stylish, all courtesy of Spiranac.