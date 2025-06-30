Paige Spiranac Doubles Down on Her Revealing Golf Style Theory With New Photo
Paige Spiranac continues to thrive on social media with her consistent golf takes, tips and fashion inspiration. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was initiated into the class of brand “Legends” in honor of the 60th anniversary last year, walked away from professional golf about 10 years ago, trading in the competitions for the world of internet influencing.
Since gaining major popularity on social media—with 4 million followers on Instagram, 1.6 million on TikTok and another 1 million on X—Spiranac has used her platforms to inspire others to get out on the golf course despite how much experience they might have or not. With her regular dos and don’ts, she leads with positivity instead of judgment and genuinely wants to help novice golfers get great at the game.
For us at SI Swimsuit, though we wouldn’t say we’re great at golf, we are always looking for the latest fashion trends from designers, celebrities, content creators and beyond—including activewear looks. Spiranac continues to impress with her ensembles, whether she’s on the green or at home filming content.
Recently, the model, who landed a gig at the Grass League last month, shared a theory about her golf fashion that has fans scratching their heads and laughing. The 32-year-old Colorado native explained that when she wears more covered-up, conservative clothing, her game suffers. On the flip side, if her looks are more revealing, accentuating her curves, she plays better.
On Saturday, she took to X to share a lovely selfie with her followers from the green, donning an unusually covered-up pink long-sleeved button-up shirt and pink bottoms with a camouflage pattern. As she explained in a series of shares, she wasn’t playing well that day, hitting “two cold hard shanks.”
“I’m just saying I’ve never shanked in a tank top,” she wrote, “my theory still holding strong.” While Spiranac still looked totally beautiful in her selfie, which also saw her wearing her blonde long hair in a high ponytail with a pretty white bow, oversized sunglasses and a simple yet stunning glam, fans would all agree this isn’t her typical look.
Spiranac first shared her “working theory” on June 22, sharing a photo from the golf course in a fully buttoned-up striped polo shirt.
“If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes,” she wrote. “Can confirm that science is right once again.”
Whether they’re there for the golf tips or the fashion inspo, fans love Spiranac’s unwavering authenticity, positivity and sense of humor. She’s opened up on her career journey with her followers, sharing the ups and downs that have come with being a public figure.
“I love how I never give up,” she shared with SI Swimsuit while on set last year. “There have been so many times in my career where I should have quit, given up, or done something a little bit different because everyone was telling me what I should and shouldn’t do. I always listened to myself and my inner voice on what felt right to me. Something I’m really proud of is never giving up, always doing what makes me happy and makes me feel fulfilled. Just always being determined.”
Spiranac made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2018, jetting off to Aruba for a stunning photo shoot with photographer James Macari.