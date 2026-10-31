Paige Spiranac Shares Her Personal Favorite Halloween Costumes From Over the Years

Last week, Paige Spiranac reminded fans she’s still one of the reigning Halloween queens by showing off her latest pop culture-inspired costumes: Daphne from Scooby-Doo, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros. and Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, accompanied by her very own Oompa Loompas.

Of course, the SI Swimsuit legend has kept the festive fun going all week ahead of the holiday weekend, and on Friday, Oct. 31, Spiranac revealed her personal favorite Halloween-ready looks she’s styled through the years. Stopping by social media, the golf content creator shared a video with text over the clips reading, “My fav Halloween costumes,” posing in a lilac robe before stepping off-screen.

She returned wearing one of her most viral looks: Velma from the aforementioned Scooby-Doo franchise—with a sultry spin. And this selection certainly checks out, since the model—who made her debut in 2018 with an unforgettable Aruba photo shoot—previously told SI Swimsuit that the standout Mystery Squad member was at the top of her list. From there, she showed off some more classic Halloween go-tos, including a flirty racecar driver and a stylish cowgirl, each look completed with a transformative, colorful wig.

To close the video, Spiranac went back to a couple of beloved pop culture options. First, she embodied Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from the 1989 classic Batman, accessorizing with the character’s signature mask. Finally, she ended the clip by venturing to a galaxy far, far away with her rendition of Carrie Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia look from Return of the Jedi (and even without showing it, you already absolutely know which one we’re referring to). To check out Spiranac’s full video on Instagram, click here!

New Halloween YouTube video! How low can Peach go⛳️ click here to watch - https://t.co/s7WO1mk2PB pic.twitter.com/QiIScx4fKr — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 30, 2026

And the fun, flirty video definitely got Spiranac’s four million Instagram followers in the spooky spirit. In the caption, the athlete asked fans to weigh in on their favorite costume from the ones she modeled, and you better believe they didn’t hold back.

“They’re all magnificent,” one follower declared, later adding, “[But] if you’re making me pick, Velma is always great. 😍❤️”

“I think the black cat is my fav 🐈‍⬛,” fellow golfer Hannah Leiner penned.

“There is no wrong answer ❤️,” another commenter simply concluded.

And we couldn’t agree more with that last sentiment! We can’t wait to see which look the SI Swimsuit legend chooses for her official Halloween costume this year, or if she surprises fans with yet another new ensemble—either way, Spiranac’s signature style is always a *treat*.

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