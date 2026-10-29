Paige Spiranac Teases 2026 Halloween Costume While Dressed As Popular Cartoon Character

Halloween is on Saturday, and everyone is gearing up for the spooky occasion—including SI Swimsuit models. Brand legend Paige Spiranac has already showcased one costume while out on the golf course this month, and yesterday, the content creator flaunted yet another disguise while teasing her final look of the 2026 Halloween season.

“You know I love to dress up for Halloween! Have a very special episode coming out this Friday. Who do you think I dressed up as? 👀,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo dump on Wednesday, Oct. 28. In the corresponding four-slide photo carousel, the 33-year-old Colorado native was dressed as Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo.

In addition to the fictional character’s trademark purple dress, Spiranac accessorized with a green scarf around her neck and wore a red wig atop her head. The two-time SI Swimsuit model rounded out the look with a purple headband, and posed for photos against a Scooby-Doo themed backdrop.

The photos, which were shared to the content creator’s secondary Instagram account, @paigeonthecourse, garnered feedback from plenty of Spiranac’s 169,000 followers, many of whom chimed into the comments section with praise.

“the red hair is so good ❤️‍🔥,” influencer Claire Hogle wrote.

“Slay,” fellow golfer and content creator Marissa Wenzler cheered.

“ICON,” golfer Yoonhee Kim added.

“Catwoman,” someone else predicted of Spiranac’s final costume to come. “Poison Ivy,” another follower guessed. Meanwhile, several others piped in to note that the former professional golfer dropped an Easter egg during a recent YouTube video that she would also be dressing as Princess Peach for Halloween this year, leading them to believe that the video game character will be Spiranac’s ultimate getup for Saturday, Oct. 31.

In honor of Spiranac’s love of Halloween, enjoy a look back at some of her most popular costumes in recent years below!

2022: Cammy from Street Fighter

In yet another pop culture-inspired Halloween costume moment, Spiranac dressed as Cammy from the Street Fighter video game four years ago.

2021: Harley Quinn

The year before, Spiranac donned a Harley Quinn costume—one that was particularly timely, given that Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) film dropped in February 2020.

2019: Bob Ross

A quirky and cute costume in 2019, Spiranac dressed as the late painter Bob Ross. “There are no mistakes, just happy accidents!” she quipped in her caption at the time.

2018: Farrah Fawcett

In 2018, the same year she made her SI Swimsuit debut, Spiranac channeled the beloved Charlie’s Angels star.

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