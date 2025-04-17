Paige Spiranac Makes Golf Look Chic in Flattering Open-Back Jumpsuit
If there’s one thing Paige Spiranac is going to do, it’s prove that activewear doesn’t have to be boring. On the contrary, the 32-year-old Colorado native makes all of her golf outfits alluring as can be whenever she hits the green. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who returned to the fold in 2024 for the special “Legends” feature in celebration of the 60th anniversary, is doing what she does best on social media this week—showing off her expert drive and expert fashion sense.
Spiranac, who just had a great time at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. earlier this month, took to both Instagram and X to show off not only her impressive golf skills but also her enviable golf ‘fit. Flaunting her toned backside and undeniable face card, the former golf pro rocked a super cute green-gray short-sleeved jumpsuit with an open back.
Needless to say, her latest outfit sent her followers into a frenzy, with one commenting, “OMG!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another added, “Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️.” Over on X, she decided to share a video with her followers in which she admittedly “crushed that drive.” This post included her full look, also including white and black Nike sneakers and white socks.
With each post she shares, Spiranac further cements herself as an activewear icon, continually impressing us with her trendy, flirty and all-around fashionable outfits out on the green. For her latest, she styled her hair in a high, messy ponytail with two strands framing her face, and she kept her glam on point—per usual.
The anti-bullying advocate is known to be outspoken in response to unfair criticism online, both when it comes to hateful comments about herself and other women. In turn, she’s formed close bonds with fellow SI Swimsuit models like Olivia Dunne after coming to her defense when she made her debut in the magazine.
Just a few weeks ago, Spiranac was forced to defend herself when an internet troll made comments about her showing off her backside on social media. Though she didn’t owe the person an explanation, she wanted to express how proud she was of her fitness journey—and the fact that she can show off whatever she wants to.
“I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this,” Spiranac wrote alongside a before and after photo of her behind. “It’s not the biggest peach now but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet. Heck yeah I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals.”
Spiranac made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2018 when traveling to Aruba to be photographed by James Macari. There, she rocked a variety of different styles—all in black—delivering a truly unforgettable shoot. It wasn’t until last year that she reunited with the magazine, being initiated into the class of Legends.