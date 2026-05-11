Paige Spiranac’s Photo Dump From Las Vegas Features a Mix of Athleisure and Cocktail Attire

Paige Spiranac is starting off the week by catching her followers up on what she’s been up to lately. Earlier today, Monday, May 11, the content creator and golf instructor posted a 10-slide carousel of photos and video to Instagram, where she showed off the highlights of a recent trip to Las Vegas.

“A little photo dump from the best couple of days with @revolve at @wynnlasvegas 😍,” the SI Swimsuit legend captioned her post. In the first image, Spiranac posed for a selfie in a white Free People Movement polo top and skirt set as she offered up a soft smile for the camera.

She wore a crochet baby pink Retrofête dress in the next slide, and Spiranac showed off her time on the green at Wynn Golf Club with a video snippet of herself teeing off with strip’s famous Sphere in the background. The two-time SI Swimsuit model also shared a bare-faced robe selfie, more snapshots from the green and a few pics clad in a tan studded dress by Understated Leather.

Plenty of Spiranac’s four million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section, where they quickly showered her with compliments.

“Glowing as always,” one person wrote.

“White robe photo, best 👏. Natural, light to no makeup shows true beauty 👍🏼,” another fan noted.

“The pink fit omg🔥🔥🔥🔥gorgeous,” someone else added of the designer dress.

“You have such excellent vibes ☺️,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, plenty of fellow golfers took a moment to remark upon the golf course itself.

“Played it several years ago. It was brutal,” one follower admitted, to which Spiranac replied, “I loved it!”

“Would you rate the Wynn a bucket list course to play?” someone else inquired, which received an affirmative “yes I thought it was a really fun course to play!” from Spiranac.

The day before Spiranac shared her latest life update, she took to social media to shout out her mom, Annette, on Mother’s Day, and her sweet social media message quickly went viral. After the former professional golfer posted an adorable selfie and thoughtful note to her mom on X (formerly Twitter), fans couldn’t help but point out how much this mother and daughter duo look alike.

Happy Mother’s Day to the best💕 I love you! pic.twitter.com/NOp6YQXWWn — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 10, 2026

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best 💕 I love you!” Spiranac wrote alongside the image, which caused some of her 1.1 million followers on the platform to remark that the two looked more like sisters than mother-daughter.

“this is literally what people mean when they say the pretty genes stayed in the family 🌷,” one fan stated, while someone else proclaimed, “Holy mini me! Happy Mother’s Day!”

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