Swimsuit

Penny Lane Is in Her Ibiza Beach Babe Era in White String Two-Piece

The two-time SI Swimsuit star dazzled in a minimalist bikini from Melissa Odabash.

Ananya Panchal

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane has officially entered her Ibiza beach babe era. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star just dropped a sun-drenched photo dump from her latest European adventure, and every frame radiates effortless glam and supermodel glow.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Boots by Birkenstock. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The 30-year-old on the sand in the Melissa Odabash Miami Bikini Top ($125) and Bottom ($125) in White—both ultra-flattering string styles that are part of the brand’s Core Collection for 2025. The classic triangle top featured delicate spaghetti straps, removable pads and a signature gold-toned bamboo ring detail at the center. The matching tie-side bottoms were cut with minimal coverage and finished with chic gold aglets at the ends.

View the post here.

In the cover snap, Lane lounged on a beach chair with pineapples on the table in front of her and a serving of crema catalana—a traditional Spanish custard dessert—tucked inside the fruit. The certified holistic health coach flaunted her sun-kissed tan, flawless skin and sculpted figure as she smiled sweetly beneath the shade of a straw cowboy hat. The model added the accessory for extra UV protection while still embracing her love for catching rays. Notably, both the bikini top and bottom offer SPF 50+ protection—perfect for an on-brand, wellness-savvy beach day.

“oh I’m so in luv w you,” Rayna Vallandingham commented.

“Pure beauty ✨,” Denise Bidot added.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Her caption, a simple “Bamboléo,” nodded to the carefree, wanderlust vibe of the moment and referenced the iconic upbeat song by Gipsy Kings. Lane’s glam remained minimal and dewy, likely just a base of sunscreen, a touch of blush, feathered brows and wispy lashes for a naturally radiant finish.

In another photo, she enjoyed oysters al fresco, and later snapped a mirror selfie in the Sara Dress ($246) in Dusty Blue, also by Melissa Odabash. Crafted from 100% cotton, the piece offers an elevated take on the classic shirt dress, featuring long sleeves, a curved hem and a front-tie wrap skirt, making it an effortlessly chic vacation staple, perfect for exploring the local town.

Shop more at us.odabash.com.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

During Swim Week last month, Lane revealed to SI Swimsuit that she’s been a longtime Melissa Odabash fan, as their styled suit her larger cup-smaller band fit preference. She‘s also been loving super minimal, cheeky low-rise bottoms this summer.

The England native made her debut with the brand in 2024, after applying to and co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. She posed in Portugal for her rookie feature and traveled to Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela for her sophomore appearance in this year’s magazine.

Penny Lane Combines Skincare and Sunbathing in Bright Yellow Bikini Bottoms. dark. Next. Penny Lane Combines Skincare and Sunbathing in Bright Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.