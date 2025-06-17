Penny Lane Is in Her Ibiza Beach Babe Era in White String Two-Piece
Penny Lane has officially entered her Ibiza beach babe era. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star just dropped a sun-drenched photo dump from her latest European adventure, and every frame radiates effortless glam and supermodel glow.
The 30-year-old on the sand in the Melissa Odabash Miami Bikini Top ($125) and Bottom ($125) in White—both ultra-flattering string styles that are part of the brand’s Core Collection for 2025. The classic triangle top featured delicate spaghetti straps, removable pads and a signature gold-toned bamboo ring detail at the center. The matching tie-side bottoms were cut with minimal coverage and finished with chic gold aglets at the ends.
In the cover snap, Lane lounged on a beach chair with pineapples on the table in front of her and a serving of crema catalana—a traditional Spanish custard dessert—tucked inside the fruit. The certified holistic health coach flaunted her sun-kissed tan, flawless skin and sculpted figure as she smiled sweetly beneath the shade of a straw cowboy hat. The model added the accessory for extra UV protection while still embracing her love for catching rays. Notably, both the bikini top and bottom offer SPF 50+ protection—perfect for an on-brand, wellness-savvy beach day.
“oh I’m so in luv w you,” Rayna Vallandingham commented.
“Pure beauty ✨,” Denise Bidot added.
Her caption, a simple “Bamboléo,” nodded to the carefree, wanderlust vibe of the moment and referenced the iconic upbeat song by Gipsy Kings. Lane’s glam remained minimal and dewy, likely just a base of sunscreen, a touch of blush, feathered brows and wispy lashes for a naturally radiant finish.
In another photo, she enjoyed oysters al fresco, and later snapped a mirror selfie in the Sara Dress ($246) in Dusty Blue, also by Melissa Odabash. Crafted from 100% cotton, the piece offers an elevated take on the classic shirt dress, featuring long sleeves, a curved hem and a front-tie wrap skirt, making it an effortlessly chic vacation staple, perfect for exploring the local town.
During Swim Week last month, Lane revealed to SI Swimsuit that she’s been a longtime Melissa Odabash fan, as their styled suit her larger cup-smaller band fit preference. She‘s also been loving super minimal, cheeky low-rise bottoms this summer.
The England native made her debut with the brand in 2024, after applying to and co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. She posed in Portugal for her rookie feature and traveled to Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela for her sophomore appearance in this year’s magazine.