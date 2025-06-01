Penny Lane 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Penny Lane walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Beginning her modeling journey at just 16 years old, it’s fair to say Lane knows a thing or two about fashion. After dealing with pressures around body image in the industry, she took a step back to instead focus on her physical and mental well-being, which resulted in her becoming a certified holistic health coach. Returning to modeling with a healthy mind, body and spirit, Lane now has two SI Swimsuit photo shoots under her belt: one in Portugal in 2024 and one in Zurich, Switzerland in 2025.
The W South Beach hosted Swim Week on May 30 and May 31, where fans of all things swimwear had the opportunity to take a peek at some of the hottest styles for summer. On top of the highly anticipated runway show, SI Swimsuit also hosted several other events over the weekend, including a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party where guests enjoyed some Miami staples and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.