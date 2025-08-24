Penny Lane’s Cloud One-Piece Is a Summer Mood Board in Swimsuit Form
When it comes to merging fun fashion with emotional depth, Penny Lane always delivers. The 30-year-old model and holistic health coach has used every moment of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit journey to showcase her personal evolution—through both her words and her wardrobe. And today, we’re spotlighting another look from her 2025 feature in Zurich, Switzerland, which is no exception.
In one of her most playful outfits from the snowy Swiss Alps shoot with Derek Kettela, Lane rocked the Clouds and Check one-piece ($320) by Moschino. The sky blue lycra number featured a dreamy print of white clouds and a contrasting black-and-white checkerboard pattern, giving the illusion of a surreal, storybook skyscape.
The scoop neckline and flattering high leg silhouette kept the style sleek and sporty, while the cheeky cloud motif brought major youthful energy.
The look was paired with a glamorous, dramatic blue-gray fur shrug from LaPointe, and styled against the stunning alpine backdrop as part of a broader editorial theme that blended city edge with serene natural elements. Though the snow was falling, Lane brought the sunshine—and the swimsuit screamed “Euro summer fantasy,” even in the midst of a winter wonderland.
The suit was also reflective of the England native’s magnetic personal style: it’s carefree yet elevated, lighthearted yet intentional.
Upon making her debut in the 2024 magazine after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call, Lane said she was “gratified, euphoric and proud” to call herself an SI Swimsuit rookie, and she hoped her story inspired others who have faced struggles with mental health and wellness.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images, I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane shared while on location in Portugal. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far. I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves.”
It’s clear that for Lane, fashion isn’t just about the look, it’s about the feeling. And this dreamy Moschino piece perfectly encapsulates her confidence and optimism.
Shop the Clouds and Check swimsuit now—it’s perfect for your next beach trip or just manifesting blue skies through fall and beyond.