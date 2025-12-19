Swimsuit

Penny Lane’s Dreamy High-Waisted Suit in Portugal Is Easy to Recreate: Get the Look

The high-waisted aesthetic is always in style, as evidenced by these looks from the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Penny Lane and high-waisted swimwear
Penny Lane and high-waisted swimwear / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, Mytheresa, FWRD and Madewell

When it comes to high-waisted swimwear, there’s really no more comfortable option. Whether you’re looking for a bit more coverage or support for your midsection, or you gravitate toward a vintage look, high-waisted suits are appropriate for a number of occasions.

Plus, no matter the current trends, high-waisted suits are always in style. Take, for example, the style’s prevalence in the SI Swimsuit Issue. Rookie Denise Bidot was spotted in the style in the 2025 issue, while brand models Christen Goff and Penny Lane both sported high-waisted swimwear while posing for the 2024 magazine in Portugal.

If high-waisted swimwear speaks to you, you’re in luck. Our fashion team, including stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth, have assembled three incredible looks for you to shop, below.

Navy with raffia accents

Christen Harper
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Goff’s high-waisted Zimmermann set is an absolute dream—and if you’re looking to replicate it, a navy suit and matching cover-up can be balanced with raffia accessories, like the hat and sandals here.

Dark high-waisted suit
Dark high-waisted suit / Mytheresa, ViX Paula Hermanny, J.Crew and Heaven Mayhem

Pops of color

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lane’s romantic rookie feature was captured against the stunning backdrop of lush green vineyards of the Douro Valley in Portugal, where the above inspo pic was snapepd by Ben Watts. To recreate the model’s aesthetic in a classic hue, opt for a cherry red high-waisted suit and matching cover-up offset by black accessories. It’s a truly timeless look.

Red high-waisted suit and accessories
Red high-waisted suit and accessories / Mytheresa, FWRD and Madewell

Shades of blue

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Significant Other. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

High-waisted swimwear is anything but boring, as proved by Bidot on set in Jamaica. Her blue and white two-piece by Significant Other featured cool cut-outs, and the fashion team actually styled her top upside down for the occasion. Various shades of blue make for a monochromatic, yet interesting, beachside ensemble from head to toe.

Light blue swimwear and accessories
Light blue swimwear and accessories / Moda Operandi, Bergdorf Goodman, Revolve, TKEES and Hunza G
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

