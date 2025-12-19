Penny Lane’s Dreamy High-Waisted Suit in Portugal Is Easy to Recreate: Get the Look
When it comes to high-waisted swimwear, there’s really no more comfortable option. Whether you’re looking for a bit more coverage or support for your midsection, or you gravitate toward a vintage look, high-waisted suits are appropriate for a number of occasions.
Plus, no matter the current trends, high-waisted suits are always in style. Take, for example, the style’s prevalence in the SI Swimsuit Issue. Rookie Denise Bidot was spotted in the style in the 2025 issue, while brand models Christen Goff and Penny Lane both sported high-waisted swimwear while posing for the 2024 magazine in Portugal.
If high-waisted swimwear speaks to you, you’re in luck. Our fashion team, including stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth, have assembled three incredible looks for you to shop, below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Navy with raffia accents
Goff’s high-waisted Zimmermann set is an absolute dream—and if you’re looking to replicate it, a navy suit and matching cover-up can be balanced with raffia accessories, like the hat and sandals here.
- Johanna Ortiz Seawaters Bandeau Bikini Top, $350 (mytheresa.com)
- Johanna Ortiz Susurro Del Agua Bikini Bottoms, $355 (mytheresa.com)
- Juliete Short Cover-Up, $238 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
- Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat, $98 (jcrew.com)
- Vittoria Glasses, $120 (heavenmayhem.com)
- Paris Texas Amalfi Leather-Trimmed Espadrille Slides, $254 (mytheresa.com)
Pops of color
Lane’s romantic rookie feature was captured against the stunning backdrop of lush green vineyards of the Douro Valley in Portugal, where the above inspo pic was snapepd by Ben Watts. To recreate the model’s aesthetic in a classic hue, opt for a cherry red high-waisted suit and matching cover-up offset by black accessories. It’s a truly timeless look.
- Eres Dayle Bikini Top, $324 (mytheresa.com)
- Eres Cheryl High-Rise Bikini Bottoms, $252 (mytheresa.com)
- Eres Cabine Cotton Voile Beach Cover-Up, $171 (mytheresa.com)
- CHIMI X16 Sunglasses, $180 (fwrd.com)
- The Deanna Thong Wedge Sandal, $69.99 (madewell.com)
Shades of blue
High-waisted swimwear is anything but boring, as proved by Bidot on set in Jamaica. Her blue and white two-piece by Significant Other featured cool cut-outs, and the fashion team actually styled her top upside down for the occasion. Various shades of blue make for a monochromatic, yet interesting, beachside ensemble from head to toe.