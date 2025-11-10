Denise Bidot’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot Featured This Multipurpose, Must-Have Swim Top
As the holiday season gets into full swing, you might find yourself online shopping a bit (or, perhaps, quite more) than usual. If that sounds familiar, we understand. The extra time spent adding items to our online carts actually brought us back to Denise Bidot’s 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot—particularly because of a specific top, worn by the model, that’s still available and on sale today.
Zhara Strapless Top, $130, on sale for $91 (shopsignificantother.com)
On the shores of Jamaica for her rookie feature in the fold, Bidot repped an abstract two-toned suit from Significant Other. The trailblazing industry mogul—who became the inaugural Latina plus-size model to walk at New York Fashion Week in 2014—donned the label’s Zhara Strapless Top. At the time of publish, the garment, which features subtle beaded embellishments and gold hardware, is currently 30% off its original price of $130, making it $91 today.
Contrary to the styling on the brand’s site, Bidot opted to sport the top’s U-shaped center detailing in the opposite direction. The versatile bandeau was photographed with its beading on its neckline when modeled for the label. However, when displayed on Bidot, the top was flipped to showcase a plunging silhouette.
In both looks, matching Zhara bottoms were paired with its white and cobalt counterpart. Significant Other’s Zhara High Brief (originally $130, currently $91) features a similarly U-shaped addition along its hip and a high-waisted cut. Like the top, the bottoms are also on-sale for 30% off its initial price tag. The set comes in two additional shades, including lime green and pastel orange. The top alone is also available in black.
On the photo shoot
“Our shoot in Jamaica, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” Bidot told the brand of her debut SI Swimsuit campaign, following the release of the 2025 issue in May. She joined fellow models, past and present, in New York City to celebrate shortly thereafter, where we caught up with the Miami native. “Every single swimsuit they made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful,” she added.
In the Caribbean nation, Bidot joined fellow first-timers, Ming Lee Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Parris Goebel and Rayna Vallandingham with photoshoots on the island. Elisha and Renee Herbert concluded the magazine’s most-recent rookie class, and traveled to Switzerland for their first shoots in the fold.