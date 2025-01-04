Pro Soccer Player Abby Dahlkemper Starts the New Year by the Beach in a Little Red Two-Piece
Abby Dahlemper traded the classic New Year’s Eve combo of tights, boots and a fur jacket for something a bit more tropical, heading to Hawaii to ring in the start of 2025. The professional soccer player, who transferred from the San Diego Wave to the NWSL’s newest team, Bay FC, last year, looked radiant in her latest Instagram carousel—though that’s no surprise, given her status as a former SI Swimsuit model.
The 31-year-old made her debut with the franchise in 2019, traveling to St. Lucia with photographer Ben Watts. That same year, she helped lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and made history by filing (and winning) a class-action lawsuit demanding equal pay for the women’s team compared to their male counterparts.
This week, the defender gave her followers a glimpse of her Honolulu holiday under the sun. In the cover snap of her carousel, Dahlkemper showed off her sculpted abs and toned arms while lounging on a beach chair draped in a blue-and-white striped towel. She donned a red textured bikini, featuring a classic triangle top and hipster bottoms while chilling on Waikiki Beach. The California native accessorized with a chic stack of necklaces—including a short pearl choker and a charm pendant chain—along with a mix of rings and an Apple Watch. To top it all off, she shielded herself from the harsh UV rays with a brown straw hat and sleek black sunglasses.
“HNY!!” she kept her caption simple.
Dahlkemper bid farewell to San Diego in August, marking the end of an impactful chapter with the Wave. She made history as the club’s first-ever signing in November 2021, joining ahead of the team’s inaugural 2022 NWSL expansion season.
“The opportunity to be a part of the Wave from the inaugural season has been a highlight for me in my career and [I am] so proud of what has been accomplished. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans and the San Diego Wave for the support you have given me. It has truly been a privilege to play in front of you and see the success this club has had both on and off the field in such a short time span,” she said in a press release at the time. “Since the announcement of Bay FC, I’ve dreamt of the opportunity to return to my hometown to play in front of my family and friends for the first time in my club career.