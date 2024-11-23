This Red Hot Swimsuit Berkleigh Wright Wore in Belize Is Ideal for Your Holiday Getaway
Berkleigh Wright has found a sisterhood for life through SI Swimsuit’s open casting call, the Swim Search.
“We all lift each other up, and we help each other realize our potentials and our strengths,” she shared with the brand at an event at the Dante Beverly Hills last week.
The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in July, was named one of seven winners last year, securing her spot as a rookie in this year’s special 60th anniversary issue, and she certainly did not disappoint. The Kansas native, who just moved from Colorado (where she was a cheerleader for NFL team the Denver Broncos), to Los Angeles to pursue modeling full-time, traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her feature in the 2024 magazine.
While on location with the team, Wright proved her phenomenal posing skills while flaunting her super slim, sculpted figure and flawless face card in a series of red hot looks. Today, we’re spotlighting this stunning cherry red set from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Winona Top, $39 and Ryder Thong, $39 in “Scarlet Red” (andi-bagus.com)
This beautiful, vibrant bikini features a cute one-shoulder top and minimalist string thong bottoms. Both pieces feature a super cute triangle-shaped cut-out and gold O-ring hardware detailing. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
When Wright first applied to the Swim Search, she had no idea just how transformative the whole experience would be. The model, who is also a full-time technical account manager at Oracle, took the “leap of faith” because she believes her passion for navigating life with “kindness and integrity” aligns with SI Swimsuit’s mission.
“Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman. It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others,” Wright shared. “The Swimfluence Network has given me the opportunity to meet women from around the world that are introducing me to new perspectives and challenging me as a human being. Life is about bringing people together, cherishing those connections and using them for the greater good. This is what The Swimfluence Network is to me, and I am forever grateful to be a part of it.”