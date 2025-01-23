Rosé Rocks the Most Feminine Heart-Patterned Slip Dress and More for Skims Valentine’s Day Collection
Rosé, BLACKPINK’s global superstar and style icon, is the face of Skims’ new Valentine’s Day collection, and she’s bringing her signature elegance and charm to the campaign. The shapewear and clothing brand dropped the photos earlier this week and the collection launches on skims.com, today, Jan. 23, with fans already in a frenzy. You can shop the dreamy, romantic looks that embody the essence of love and celebration here.
“Valentine’s Day has always held a special place in my heart,” Rosé shared. “Maybe it’s also because it’s only a few days after my birthday, it feels special to me, almost like a second round of a birthday. This collection captures that feeling with pieces that are both romantic and cute. I had an amazing time shooting this campaign, and I hope everyone feels as confident and beautiful in these pieces as I did.”
In the promo images, the 27-year-old radiates femininity in a variety of romantic looks from matching pajama sets to slinky nightgowns to feminine summer picnic moments. Shop some of the looks below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
SKIMS Romance Lace Cami and Short Set Cherry Blossom Balloon Print, $88 (skims.com)
The musician posed with a metallic pink heart balloon against a soft pastel backdrop wearing this heart-patterned pink slip dress with delicate lace accents.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Heart Mini Dress Cherry Blossom, $68 (skims.com)
This adorable mini dress will last in your wardrobe long beyond Valentine’s Day. It features a subtle mock-neck and the cutest heart cut-out above your heart. The style also comes in a super cute and cozy pastel pink tank ($48) and flared leggings ($74) matching set.
SKIMS Velvet Lace Slip Dress in the Cherry Blossom Heart Breaker Print, $88 (skims.com)
This super sweet baby pink satin-finish gown is bound to turn up the heat in the bedroom or pair beautifully with a chunky cardigan and sheer tights.
The campaign has already garnered massive attention online, with fans praising Rosé’s radiant energy and the collection’s designs. Skims co-founder Kim Kardashian explained the decision to feature the New Zealand-born, South Korea native for this year’s shoot, noting, “Every Skims campaign is designed to be iconic, and Rosé embodies that perfectly. Her elegance and energy are unmatched, and she’s the ultimate Valentine for 2025. This collection is romantic, fun, and full of personality, and Rosé captured that beautifully.”
The Valentine’s Day drop is now available for purchase at skims.com, just in time to treat yourself or someone special. With its blend of playful designs and sweet sultry details, this collection is the perfect way to celebrate love and feel confident in style.