From Aspen to the Dominican Republic, Kim Kardashian Knows How to Serve a Masterclass in Edgy Threads
As expected from the multihyphenate, Kim Kardashian decided to kick off 2026 as fabulous as ever.
The entrepreneur and reality star gave the world a quick rundown of all the luxe pieces that she’s sporting in the early year, with her daring black fur ensemble being the one to introduce the fire energy she’s bringing to 2026. This outfit encompassed all the things fashionistas love about slope couture, as it was marvelous, dazzling and striking.
Kardashian’s Dominican Republic spread amplifies her edgy energy
Long before the SKIMS cofounder rung in the new year dressed to the nines, however, she brought the same energy to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover feature in the Dominican Republic. There, her fierce aura was just as palpable as it was in Aspen, with her stylish swimsuits and smoldering accessories contributing to her ferocity on set in 2022.
Now is as good a time as ever to experience a blast from the past in the form of revisiting Kardashian’s 2022 SI Swimsuit moment, starting off with one of her most eye-catching snapshots from her debut.
Kardashian has always been an It Girl. But if there was ever any doubt regarding this fact, this pic serves as the perfect proof. Her sleek silver one-piece swimsuit was a surefire way to make her look as captivating as ever, while her shades scored even more cool girl points. A pop of color, the neon green gloves were the icing on the cake.
Seldom does leather ever not ring true as one of the edgiest materials out there. Kardashian’s black leather micro bikini is just what the aesthetic of her Dominican Republic featured needed to elevate even further into that electrifying higher ground. What especially attracted the most attention was none other than her elbow-length gloves. (Hopefully, she’ll pack these fire accessories in her next suitcase bound for Aspen!)
Fascinating cut-outs, a silver swimsuit and a silver surf board? It doesn’t get anymore magnetic than that. From head to water-covered toes, the model resembles a work of art, as her eyes sharply connected with the camera and her supermodel pose captured her brilliance. Her threads here are as stunning as ever.
She’ll never shy away from serving up a head-turning moment, and that is abundantly evident in this flick. Kardashian wowed in her black cropped top that was fitted exceptionally well to her toned physique. The ab-baring upper half mixed with her black leather bottoms were an undeniably dynamic duo. Kardashian earned extra points for turning her photo shoot into a quick workout sesh.
While her trip to Aspen was filled with black fur ensembles, Kardashian’s Dominican Republic feature included vibrant hues, such as this bright orange Balenciaga top. This shade proves that edginess doesn’t have a designated color. So long as the fashionista donning the look is slaying, the rest is made impressively easy.
Clearly, it doesn’t matter if it’s wintery temperatures or a summery atmosphere, Kardashian knows just how to magnificently dress for the occasion.